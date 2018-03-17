Breaking News
Home / Top News / CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Triumph Motorcycles Revs Up B2C, B2B eCommerce with Website Redesign by Bridgeline Digital

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Triumph Motorcycles Revs Up B2C, B2B eCommerce with Website Redesign by Bridgeline Digital

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This document corrects and replaces the press release that was sent on March 15, 2018 at 07:09 ET.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a provider in cloud-based Web Content Management, eCommerce and Marketing Automation software, announced today the launch of a newly redesigned website for Triumph Motorcycles and its North American dealer network, www.shop.triumphmotorcycles.com.

Triumph is the ‘Premium Lifestyle Motorcycle Brand’ and is focused on delivering a distinctive, cool, authentic, and premium customer experience.  Established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 115 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2017.  Triumph is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer, building ~70,000 motorcycles a year along with a full range of accessories and clothing.

The Bridgeline Unbound Digital Experience Platform empowers Triumph and its dealers to deliver a premium experience to their consumers in the US and Canada where customers can purchase online from their participating local dealer. The site also provides dealers with the ability to manage their online presence through customized dealer pages and inventory management.

The new site incorporates responsive design, delivering an optimized and engaging mobile experience. The solution also leverages Bridgeline’s native integration with UPS Logistics for warehousing, inventory management and fulfillment. In addition, Triumph can manage Amazon and e-Bay marketplace products and orders through the Bridgeline Unbound Platform.

Early signs show that the redesign effort has been quite successful, leading to a significant improvement of page load times as well as increased visitor engagement.

“We provide a unique offering to facilitate an omnichannel approach for Triumph and it’s dealer network” said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “We look forward to continuing to empower our client to continue their growth in the U.S. and Canadian motorcycle markets through their expanded online footprint.”

About Bridgeline Digital 

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their complete digital experience – from websites and intranets to online stores and marketing campaigns. Bridgeline’s Unbound (formerly iAPPS) platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics to ensure marketers deliver digital experiences that attract, engage and convert their customers across all channels. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.