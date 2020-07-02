Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CORRECTION – Protara Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CORRECTION – Protara Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline earlier today, Thursday, July 2nd, by Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), please note that in the first paragraph, the amount of shares of common stock should be 25,700, not 3,700. The corrected release follows:

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a development-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced the grants of inducement non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 25,700 shares of common stock to two new employees.

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $28.20 per share, Protara’s closing trading price on July 1, 2020, the grant date, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the individual’s start date and 1/36th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Protara through the applicable vesting dates.

The Compensation Committee of Protara’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases who have limited treatment options. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of IFALD. For more information, visit www.protaratx.com

Company Contact:

Blaine Davis
Protara Therapeutics
[email protected]
646-844-0337

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.