CyberFuels announces Champion Fuels and Promotions joins the sales team

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EncounterCare Solutions, Inc.  (Pink Sheets: ECSL) is proud to announce that Champion Fuels and Promotions has joined the sales team of its wholly-owned subsidiary CyberFuels, Inc.  Champion Fuels and Promotions has over 100 years of combined experience in sales, sales management and engineering experience in the trucking and construction industries.  Ron Yoder, President of Champion stated that the company has spent the past 18 months focused on engine additives for the trucking industry.  Further, Mr. Yoder added that the company’s strong background in sales engineering experience coupled with its extensive customer list should prove very helpful in generating bulk sales for CyberFuels. 

Ron Mills, President of CyberFuels stated that for the past two years, the company’s emphasis has been on bottled additive sales through retail outlets. The addition of CFP will add the opportunity to market to large trucking companies and other large users of diesel fuel and gasoline in commercial fleets across the US.  Cyber Fuels expects to increase advertisements both in commercial print as well as in other media outlets.

About Champion Fuel Promotions:

Champion Fuels and Promotions is a sales and marketing and promotions, LLC.  The ownership and management team has 100+ years of sales, sales management, and marketing experience.  The majority of this experience has been in trucking, construction, and marketing businesses.  The company has focused for the past 18 months in the fuel additive business. 

About CyberFuels™:

CyberFuels Inc. delivers custom-blended regular and synthetic alcohol enhanced fuels to suit almost any engines need.

EcoFlex96™ offers high octane alternatives to regular gasoline. Our gasoline and alcohol blended fuels offer superior performance over similar traditional gasoline blends. Unlike other fuel options, there is no need to retrofit the vehicle for the consumption of our fuel blends.

All of our fuels can be transported, stored and pumped like regular gasoline.

The CyberFuels lines of products also include our “Dynamo™” brands.

Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster:

Independent lab certified to reduce Diesel Particulate Matter (DPM) by 20% and overall emissions by 21% and has been shown to deliver an average Cetane rating over 52 when added to regular diesel fuel at fill up. Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster also improves engine performance, power, and increases miles per gallon along with improving cold flow, increasing lubricity and cleaning fuel injectors.

Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster:

Improves octane and increases the miles per gallon (mpg). Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster allows consumers to purchase regular 87 octane gasoline and increase the power and performance of that fuel to equal that of superior high test 93 octane gasoline, by adding a bottle of our Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster to their tank at fill up.

Visit www.cyberfuelsinc.com

Safe Harbor:

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will likely result,” “expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipated,” “estimate,” “projected,” “intends,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest related to party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, and the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

Contact:
Bill Robertson
Ph. No. 604 837 3835

