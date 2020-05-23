CytoDyn to Hold Conference Call to Provide Updates on COVID-19 (Phase 2, 3 & eIND), Cancer (mTNBC, Phase 2 for 22 Solid Tumor Cancers), HIV (BLA, Monotherapy), NASH, GvHD and MS

Breaking News
VANCOUVER, Washington, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today that Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jacob Lalezari, M.D., Chief Science Officer, will host an investment community conference call on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 to provide a comprehensive update on several recent clinical and regulatory developments.

Management will dedicate approximately 30 minutes to address questions from analysts and investors.

Date:  Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Time:  1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET
Dial-In:  877-407-2986 US / 201-378-4916 International

A live audio webcast may also be accessed via CytoDyn’s corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast can also be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/38441/indexl.html

A replay of the conference call will be available until June 26, 2020. To access the replay, interested parties may dial 877-660-6853 (US) / 201-612-7415 (international) and enter conference identification number 13702767.

