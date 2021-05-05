Daily Horoscope AstrologyZone® by Susan Miller Honored with Best Entertainment App Award from the 13th Annual Media Excellence Awards

The Entertainment App Award Recognizes Daily Horoscope AstrologyZone Innovation and Leadership in the Media and Entertainment Industry

NEW YORK, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Susan Miller, the creator of Astrologyzone.com, the world’s most widely read astrology site, today announced that her mobile app, Daily Horoscope AstrologyZone

Astrology Zone’s award-winning and innovative new lifestyle app for smart phones and tablets provides a 360-degree view of daily horoscopes as well as extended monthly forecasts that are delivered directly to the right audience at the right time. But it is Susan Miller’s innovative, authentic style and personal touch that has driven the same success across all industries—entertainment, lifestyle, business, travel, and media—that is its key differentiator.

“We’re thrilled that my mobile app was recognized as a winner at the 13th Annual Media Excellence Awards,” said Susan Miller, CEO & Founder, Astrology Zone®. “Our readers’ challenges, which encompass everything including career, children, love life, family, and more have been especially prominent during the pandemic. Astrology helps you work more effectively with the energy flow of the universe. No matter how stressful a period might be, there will always be areas of opportunities in a chart. Astrology can help you find those opportunities.”

The Daily Horoscope AstrologyZone app has seen double-digit growth in users from the previous year due to a more integrated user interface. The new AstrologyZone app also gives you a more robust and streamlined navigation layout that allows you to access and share all your favorite daily and monthly horoscopes, key dates, gift ideas, dream vacations, letters from Susan, and more.

“The winners of the 13th Annual Media Excellence Awards are outstanding examples of how critical it is to keep moving forward, thriving and pushing ourselves to create and innovate within the industry amidst a challenging year,” said Sarah Miller, CEO, Axis Entertainment and founder of the Media Excellence Awards. “We’re proud to recognize AstrologyZone’s mobile app as a winner this year and a prime example of an organization whose innovation and leadership has significantly impacted its own industry and will continue to do so for many years to come.”

If you are looking for a horoscope app offering accurate daily and monthly horoscopes, compatibility reports, essays, and more, you have come to the right place. Daily Horoscope AstrologyZone is an award-winning app that offers everything you need to know with free & premium subscription options.

For more information or to download AstrologyZone’s award winning mobile app, please visit Apple at https://apple.co/3dLFYp1 or Google Play at https://bit.ly/3fWgnMv.

Now in its 14th year the Media Excellence Awards are recognized as the most influential global awards show that honors innovation and leadership in mobile entertainment, lifestyle, and technology. The Media Excellence Awards are produced and supported by Axis Entertainment, Inc and Media Mavens Podcast.

About Astrology Zone:

Astrology Zone (www.astrologyzone.com) was founded December 14, 1995, on the Internet by Susan Miller. Susan writes a monthly forecast of 30,000 to 40,000 words (divided by 12 signs). Astrology Zone is the most comprehensive and detailed forecast available globally. She is the only astrologer who goes backward and forward in time, explaining the type of influences that have been prominent in each sign over the past month. She focuses strongly on the outer planets, from Jupiter through Pluto, which have the most powerful effect on each of us, and also goes into depth about the eclipses and retrogrades. Astrology Zone boasts 11 million+ unique readers annually online not including mobile subscribers and is the most widely read astrology site on the Internet. Astrology Zone can be downloaded on any smart device on Apple https://apple.co/3dLFYp1 or Google Play https://bit.ly/3fWgnMv

About Media Excellence Awards

The Media Excellence Awards are the most prestigious and influential organization that recognizes and honors leaders and innovation of the highest level to best of breed companies who excel in mobile entertainment, technology, and media. The MEAs are an established annual award program that recognizes execution of corporate approach, consumer services, consumer experiences, content creation, and marketing devices or revenue generators for the mobile entertainment industry. For more information, please visit www.mediaxawards.com .

PR Contact:

Axis Entertainment, Inc.

T: 310.276.2220

E: [email protected]