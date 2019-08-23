Breaking News
Home / Top News / DCHFA Finances Its Second Deanwood Affordable Rental Community of the Summer

DCHFA Finances Its Second Deanwood Affordable Rental Community of the Summer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Rendering Credit: Torti Gallas

Rendering Credit: Torti
Gallas

Washington, D.C., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) finances a second affordable development within a month in Ward 7’s Deanwood community.  On August 22, DCHFA issued $19.7 million in bond financing and underwrote $13.5 million in low income housing tax credit equity for the construction of Providence Place Apartments.  This new $40 million development will bring 93 newly constructed apartment homes to the neighborhood. “The financing of Providence Place Apartments helps to ensure that Deanwood will continue to have housing stock available for residents at all income levels as the redevelopment of the community expands.” stated Todd A. Lee, DCHFA Executive Director & CEO.  On July 31, 2019, DCHFA issued nearly $20 million in financing to construct The Strand Residences located a few blocks from the future home of Providence Place.   

Both Providence Place and The Strand are components of the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development’s (DMPED) New Communities Initiative. Thirty-five apartments at Providence Place will be replacement housing for Lincoln Heights and Richardson Dwellings public housing developments.  All 35 apartments will receive Local Rent Supplement Program (LRSP) subsidy and are reserved for households earning up to 30 percent of the Area Media Income (AMI). The remaining 58 apartments at Providence Place are designated for households earning up to 60 percent AMI. Apartments will range from one to four bedrooms. The four- story building’s amenities include a computer lab, multipurpose space, community, laundry and exercise rooms.  Atlantic Pacific Communities, LLC, Urban Matters Development Partners and the Progressive National Baptist Convention Community Development Corporation are the developers constructing Providence Place Apartments.    

Through its Multifamily Lending and Neighborhood Investment and Capital Markets divisions, DCHFA issues tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds to lower the developers’ costs of acquiring, constructing and rehabilitating rental housing. The Agency offers private for-profit and non-profit developers low cost predevelopment, construction and permanent financing that supports the new construction, acquisition, and rehabilitation of affordable rental housing in the District. 

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P A+ rated issuer in its 40th year of serving Washington, D.C.’s residents. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for DC residents to transform their lives.  We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities.

Attachment

  • Providence Place 
CONTACT: Yolanda McCutchen
DC Housing Finance Agency 
202-777-1650
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.