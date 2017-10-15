Death toll from bomb attacks in Somalia’s capital rises to 85

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – The death toll from two bomb attacks that tore through busy junctions in the heart of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu has risen to 85, making it one of the deadliest attacks in the country since Islamist militants launched an insurgency in 2007.
