Death toll rises to 31 in California wildfires, hundreds missing

SONOMA, Calif. (Reuters) – Firefighters gained ground on Thursday against wildfires that have killed at least 31 people in Northern California and left hundreds missing in the chaos of mass evacuations in the heart of the state’s wine country.
