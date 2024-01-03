Health bosses raise alarm as junior doctors begin the longest strike in NHS history. But how will the action actually impact patients?This article is extracted from our First Edition newsletter. Sign up hereAlmost a year after the first strike over pay and conditions, junior doctors in England are going out out on strike again for six days. (A pay deal has already been reached in Scotland, while doctors in Wales are due to strike later this month and those in Northern Ireland are currently being balloted.)While the new health secretary, Victoria Atkins, is on slightly better terms with the British Medical Association (BMA), which represents junior doctors, than her predecessor, Steve Barclay, the doctors and the government are still a long way apart. As the two sides make their case, here’s some help with interpreting what they have to say.Six days of strike action following bank holidays at a time of enormous pressure, there are real issues around patient safety”NHS Confederation chief executive, Matthew Taylor, 23 DecemberJunior doctors’ pay has been cut by more than a quarter since 2008”BMA websiteThe public know the only way to have a healthcare system that looks after them is to have enough doctors. And they can completely appreciate [that junior doctors’ pay] is just not enough”Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-leader of the British Medical Association, 20 DecemberThey have taken the decision to walk away from the discussions we were having, which were live”The health secretary, Victoria Atkins, 13 DecemberI mean even recently the secretary of state has said they have a final offer to give. Well then give it and let’s solve the dispute”Dr Rob Laurenson, co-leader of the British Medical Association, 30 December Continue reading…

