According to Market.us, the Dental Crowns and Bridges market size is Anticipated to surpass around USD 466 million by 2032 and it is poised to reach a registered CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market size was valued at USD 295 million in 2022 & is estimated to Reach USD 466 million in 2032. It is attributed to register a CAGR of 4.8% between 2023 and 2032. Dental crowns and bridges are the most popular treatments for restoring teeth’ natural look and function. They are used to protect a weak or damaged tooth, restore a broken tooth or improve its appearance.

Dental crowns and bridges can also fill in gaps caused by missing teeth, making it easier to chew food, speak clearly, and confidently smile. These treatments offer many advantages over traditional dentistry techniques, as they provide long-lasting results with minimal discomfort. It is a modern dentistry that offers treatments that can restore the form and function of human teeth.

Key Takeaway:

By type , in 2022, the dental crowns and bridges market was dominated by the crowns segment due to their restoring characteristics for cracked or damaged teeth.

Factors affecting the growth of the Dental Crowns and Bridges Market.

Several factors can have an impact on the growth of the dental crowns and bridges market. Some of these factors include:

CAD CAM Technology : One of the most significant advancements of the past decade is the advent of CAD CAM technology. This technology has revolutionized the way that dentists create dental crowns, bridges, and veneers. Using special software, CAD-CAM technology allows dentists to design a patient’s restoration on a computer screen. Furthermore, innovative technologies such as CAD/CAM are expected to spur growth. Because it enhances the construction and design of dental restorations, this technique is predicted to gain prominence in the near future.

: One of the most significant advancements of the past decade is the advent of CAD CAM technology. This technology has revolutionized the way that dentists create dental crowns, bridges, and veneers. Using special software, CAD-CAM technology allows dentists to design a patient’s restoration on a computer screen. Furthermore, innovative technologies such as CAD/CAM are expected to spur growth. Because it enhances the construction and design of dental restorations, this technique is predicted to gain prominence in the near future. Growth of Cosmetic Dentistry: The increase in demand for preventive and cosmetic dentistry will likely considerably boost the market during the forecast period.

The increase in demand for preventive and cosmetic dentistry will likely considerably boost the market during the forecast period. Increased Investments in Medical Technology: An increase in investments towards the development of dentistry, especially for dental crowns and bridges, is also a factor contributing to the rapid growth of the target market.

Market Growth

The market for dental crowns and bridges proliferates due to the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. This type of dental care helps individuals improve their smile and appearance and restore oral health. As a result, many people have embraced the idea of cosmetic dentistry, which has contributed significantly to the growth of the crowns and bridges market. The advancement of technology has also enabled dentists to provide more efficient and cost-effective treatments with better results. The growing geriatric population plays a significant role in enhancing the growth of this market. The market for dental crowns and bridges is also characterized by high competition in terms of technological advancement. Key players operating in this market are focusing on product innovations to maintain their competitive edge.

Regional Analysis

North America held 42.6% of the Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market in 2022. The dental crowns and bridges market in North America is witnessing rapid growth in the current years. Over the past few years, a significant rise has been observed in using dental crowns and bridges to improve oral health and aesthetics. This trend is attributed to the availability of advanced and sophisticated dental technologies, a growing number of dentists, increasing awareness among patients, and rising demand for aesthetic dentistry treatments. In addition, the increasing popularity of dental implants in the U.S. is also expected to boost the demand for dental crowns and bridges in the country over the coming years. Owing to manufacturers’ efforts to advertise their goods and increase their consumer base, Asia Pacific is expected to have a more significant market share over the projection period. However, the regional market’s expansion is expected to be hampered by a lack of customer awareness. Yet, continued attempts to disseminate dentistry education provide market participants an opportunity.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 295 Million Market Size (2032) USD 466 Million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 4.8% North America Revenue Share 42.6% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of dental diseases is one of the major drivers for the dental crowns and bridges market. Dental diseases are the leading cause of tooth loss in adults. Dental crowns and bridges permanently solve such problems by covering the entire structure of a tooth or teeth. The growing awareness about dental health is also expected to spur the dental crowns and bridges market growth. For instance, people are now aware of the importance and benefits of dental crowns and bridges. This is expected to increase the demand for dental crowns and bridges in the near future.

Market Restraints

The cost of a dental crown or bridge procedure is usually high, as the materials used to create them must be very strong and durable to last for many years. In addition, getting a dental crown or bridge can take several visits to the dentist’s office over the course of months to get it right. During this time, patients may need to use temporary solutions such as fillings or dentures while they wait for their new teeth. Another disadvantage is that these restorative procedures require extensive preparation of existing teeth before placement. This includes removing enamel from adjacent teeth in order to make room for the prosthetic device. Additionally, with bridges especially, there is the potential risk of tooth decay developing on surrounding teeth due to bacteria build up if regular hygiene care isn’t taken seriously enough.

Market Opportunities

Dental crowns and bridges offer a variety of benefits to patients, including long-term results, improved oral health, and convenience. Moreover, the demand for advanced technology in medical treatments is increasing globally. In addition, several developing nations, such as Australia, India, Africa, etc., have large populations with a high prevalence of periodontal diseases. This indicates that lucrative opportunities are available to expand the global dental crown and bridge market.

Report Segmentation of the Dental Crowns and Bridges Market

Type Insight

The crowns and bridges market has been segmented based on bridges and crowns. Among both, the crown segments accounted for the majority of revenue share in 2022. Because dental crowns provide a robust and natural-looking foundation for damaged teeth. Moreover, dental bridges are used to replace missing teeth in the upper or lower jaw. They are made up of three components: two crowns and one abutment, which is attached to the adjacent teeth or implant.

Material Insight

The market has been segmented based on materials: ceramic, porcelain fused to metal, and metal alloys. The largest market share is held by the ceramic segment owing to its similar appearance to the original tooth as well as its strong durability. In addition, ceramic dental crowns and bridges offer several benefits over traditional metal crowns and bridges, making them an ideal choice for patients who want to achieve the best possible results for their teeth. From durability to aesthetics, there are numerous advantages of ceramic dental crowns and bridges that make them an attractive option for doctors and patients. These factors are expected to boost the market growth further.

End-User Insight

The dental crowns and bridges market can be divided based on end-user healthcare clinics, dental hospitals, dental laboratories, and other end-users. Dental clinics hold the largest market share due to their accessible medical reimbursement facilities.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type–

Crowns

Bridges Cantilever Bridges Traditional Bridges Implant-Supported Bridges Maryland Bridges



Based on the Material–

Ceramic Material

Metal and Alloy (Titanium and Zirconium)

Porcelain-Fused-Metals (P.F.M.)

Based on Distribution Channel–

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Other Distribution Channels

Based on End-User

Healthcare Clinics

Dental Hospitals

Dental Laboratories

Other (Cosmetic Dentistry)

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe



APAC

China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of M.E.A.



Competitive Landscape

Most of the lead players in this market are focusing on improving their R&D and new product launches by increasing their research and quality criteria. As a result, market share is dominated by key players such as Dentsply Sirona, The 3M Company, Amann Girrbach, Avinent Implant System S.L.U, etc.

Some of the major players include:

Dentsply Sirona

The 3M Company

Amann Girrbach

Avinent Implant System S.L.U

Bicon L.L.C.

BioHorizons

CAMLOG Biotechnologies GmbH

Clove Dental and Dentium CO. Ltd.

Ivoclar Vivadent

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Dental Crowns and Bridges Market

In 2022, For temporary crowns, bridges, inlays, onlays, and minor temporary fillings, Ultradent introduced UltraTemp REZ II temporary dental cement.

In 2021, Dentsply Sirona partnered with a CAD/CAM software manufacturer and 3D scanners, 3Shape. This strategic agreement has created opportunities for oral health advance dentistry.

Dental 3D Printing Market was worth USD 1,987 million in 2021. It is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% over the forecast period.

