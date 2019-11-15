Diamanti Expands Asia Presence and Signs Strategic Reseller Agreement with Networld in Japan

Leading systems integrator Networld first to offer bare-metal Kubernetes infrastructure solution in $450 billion Japanese IT and communications market

TOKYO and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diamanti, creators of the first bare-metal hyperconverged platform for Kubernetes and containers, today announced a strategic reseller agreement with Networld, one of Japan’s leading technology and communications firms. Under the agreement, Networld will be the first firm in Japan to offer Diamanti’s pioneering platform for deploying containerized workloads on Kubernetes.

“Containers and Kubernetes have revolutionized how applications are architected, developed, and deployed, but legacy infrastructure isn’t designed for the way containers use storage and network resources,” said Bill Cordero, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales. “We’re excited to partner with Networld, experts in enterprise IT infrastructure solutions, to help enterprises in Japan leverage these emerging technologies to accelerate time to market for new applications, lower operating expenses and improve performance.”

Diamanti offers the industry’s first cloud-native platform integrating high-performance compute, plug-and-play networking, persistent NVMe-based storage, Docker, Linux, and Kubernetes into one integrated easy-to-use solution with full-stack support. As Diamanti’s customer base has grown, so has the number of cloud providers, x86 server vendors and ISVs interested in partnering with Diamanti to bring container and Kubernetes offerings to market.

Diamanti recently announced the close of a $35 million Series C funding round that the company plans to use to ramp global go-to-market initiatives. According to Statista, Japan is a $450 billion annual technology and communications market , the world’s second largest. Networld Corporation is a leading systems integrator in Japan, providing virtual servers, access network, network storage, and disaster recovery products and services. Networld also offers computer security solutions and system maintenance services.

About Diamanti

Diamanti delivers the industry’s only purpose-built, fully integrated enterprise Kubernetes platform, spanning on-premises and public cloud environments. It gives infrastructure architects, IT operations, and application owners the performance, simplicity, security, and enterprise features they need to get cloud-native applications to market fast. Diamanti provides the lowest total cost of ownership to enterprise customers for their most demanding applications. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors ClearSky, CRV, Engineering Capital, Goldman Sachs, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), and Translink Capital. For more information visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

