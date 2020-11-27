Breaking News
DIY Resources to Turn Shipping Boxes into New Gifts This Holiday

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the holiday shopping season kicks off early, online shoppers wonder what to do with all the e-commerce boxes arriving at their doors. The good news is, these boxes are actually one of the most recycled forms of packaging in the U.S., with 92% of cardboard boxes recycled in 2019. Choosing paper-based packaging is a choice for a healthy environment, as boxes can be recycled and upcycled.

To help consumers along in their choice for the environment, the Paper & Packaging – How Life Unfolds® campaign developed a suite of creative, DIY ideas that upcycle natural paper and corrugated material into one-of-a-kind presents.

At the start of the 2020 holiday season, consumers spent 21% more on online shopping compared to the same time period in 2019, making both upcycling and recycling all the more important this year. These gift box ideas can help even beginner DIY’ers become upcycling heroes, with designs that are simple, fully customizable and require minimal supplies.

“COVID-19 has accelerated America’s desire to use e-commerce shopping channels and it will be the most evident during the upcoming holidays. The good news is that shipping boxes are fully recyclable, and they can be upcycled into holiday or other DIY projects,” said Mary Anne Hansan, Paper and Packaging Board president. “Upcycling everyday shipping boxes gives them a new life, even before placing them in the recycling bin. And, when they are recovered, our industry reuses them to make more boxes and products we all need.”

Now is the perfect moment to catch consumers’ attention and encourage sustainable habits. According to a recent report, the overall collection volume from U.S. residential recycling programs is up at least 7% from last year at this time, thanks in part to the increase of e-commerce shipments –– packaged in corrugated boxes that are easy for consumers to reuse or recycle.

With this upcycling campaign, Paper & Packaging – How Life Unfolds® inspires creative, eco-friendly gifting, and helps consumers keep upcycling top of mind during the holidays. Since creating handmade gifts or reusing supplies on hand may not come naturally to everyone, printable, step-by-step instructions make it easier than ever. These printables help even the inexperienced crafter look like a pro in the gift-giving department.

The three DIY holiday gift box ideas include: an advent calendar which incorporates smaller gift boxes for endless surprises during the season; a custom plant box with cut-outs for small plants or propagations, perfect for the gardener in your life; and, a stylish, sturdy box designed for safely gifting bottles of wine to family and friends.

For instructions that show how to assemble all three custom DIY gift boxes, visit How Life Unfolds. 

