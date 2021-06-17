Breaking News
Dr. Barry Weintraub Named One Of America’s Best Plastic Surgeons By Newsweek

Dr. Weintraub is a board certified plastic surgeon practicing in New York City.

Facelift Results By Dr. Weintraub

Facial rejuvenation results achieved by Dr. Barry Weintraub.

New York City, New York, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barry Weintraub, M.D., F.A.C.S., has been named as one of America’s Best Plastic Surgeons by Newsweek for 2021, a distinction reserved for the top specialists in their field. Only a small fraction of countless candidates are elected for this prestigious honor following a national survey of doctors, health care professionals, and administrators.

“I am humbled,” says Dr. Weintraub. “It’s a gift to be recognized for doing what I love: helping patients with their aesthetic needs. In a matter of a few short hours, patients’ lives can be changed, their self-esteem improved, with the entire experience being positive and uplifting for all involved.”

Board certified and Ivy-League educated at Cornell, Dr. Barry Weintraub specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face, neck, eyes, and nose. These procedures are recognized as more nuanced and difficult, requiring decades of training and expertise to perfect. He employs cutting-edge approaches, coupled with innovative technologies and techniques that he has developed in his private practice. Dr. Weintraub has always been blessed with a strong aesthetic sense, and it is this innate understanding of human anatomy, as well as his meticulous attention to detail, that enables him to craft beautiful, understated results for his patients.

“I specialize in what I call ‘invisible plastic surgery,’ meaning that if you can tell something was done, it wasn’t done well. Results are conservative, with a keen eye toward natural beauty. Sophisticated plastic surgery is truly an art form, and that’s the joy. It’s pure passion, and I’m blessed to do what I love every day.”

Patients who undergo surgery at Dr. Weintraub’s Fifth Avenue Cosmetic Plastic Surgery, a fully licensed and accredited surgical suite in New York City, are treated to a thoroughly private experience. Dr. Weintraub, along with his team of in-house, board-certified anesthesiologists and registered nurses, are dedicated to meeting patients’ needs before surgery, during, and after. BeautyWorksNYC, Dr. Weintraub’s medispa, helps maintain those results, with non-invasive, treatment-room procedures such as radiofrequency microneedling, threadlifting, laser packages, peels, BioT natural (plant-based) bioidentical hormone treatments, fillers, and Botox® offered as well.

Barry Weintraub, M.D., F.A.C.S. is one of New York City’s premier plastic surgeons. Dr. Weintraub received his Bachelor’s Degree from Brandeis University before earning his Medical Degree and Residency from the prestigious Cornell Medical Center. He is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and the Rhinoplasty Society. In addition to being honored as one of Newsweek’s Best Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Weintraub has also been named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, a NY Top Doc, and a RealSelf Top Doctor.

To learn more about undergoing plastic surgery with Dr. Barry Weintraub, please feel free to contact Dr. Weintraub’s office by phone at (855) 733-1717 or by requesting an appointment online.

CONTACT: Barry M. Weintraub, M.D., F.A.C.S.
800A Fifth Avenue, Street Level at 61st Street
New York, NY 10065

