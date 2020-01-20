Breaking News
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) announces the income tax characteristics of its 2019 common share dividends. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Duke Realty Corporation’s dividends.

Common Share Dividends:
Ticker Symbol DRE, CUSIP # 264411505

Payment
Date		 Total 2019
Distribution
Per Share		 Total
Ordinary
Dividends		 Total Capital
Gain
Distribution		 Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain
(1)		 Section
199A
Dividends
(2)

Form 1099-
DIV Box
Number		   1a 2a 2b 5
2/28/2019 0.215000 0.173490 0.041510 0.019024 0.173490
5/31/2019 0.215000 0.173490 0.041510 0.019024 0.173490
8/30/2019 0.215000 0.173490 0.041510 0.019024 0.173490
11/29/2019 0.235000 0.189629 0.045371 0.020794 0.189629
2019 Totals $0.880000 $0.710099 $0.169901 $0.077866 $0.710099
Percentage 100.0000% 80.6931% 19.3069%    
(1) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount reported in box 2a of Form 1099-DIV.
(2) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends amount reported in box 1a of Form 1099-DIV.

For corporate shareholders, the Section 291(a) preference item is 1.7697% of total dividend distributions. The company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2019. For purposes of satisfying U.S. federal income tax withholding obligations under Section 1.1445-8 of the federal income tax regulations with respect to payments to foreign shareholders, Duke Realty Corporation characterizes the long-term capital gain portion of the dividends, including the Unrecaptured Section 1250 gain, described above as capital gain dividends.

About Duke Realty Corporation

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 155 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Tax Contact:
   
Ron Hubbard Tracy D. Swearingen
(317) 808-6060 (317) 808-6133
