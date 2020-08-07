electroCore to Announce Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, August 13

Conference Call to be Held at 4:30pm Eastern Time
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the close of the market on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and answer questions.
|Thursday, August 13 @ 4:30pm Eastern Time
|Domestic:
|877-407-4018
|International:
|201-689-8471
|Conference ID:
|13706874
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140717
About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.
For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.
Investors:
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7578
[email protected]
or
Media Contact:
Jackie Dorsky
electroCore
973-290-0097
[email protected]
