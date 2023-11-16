Wilmington, DE, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, announced that it will participate in the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, November 29th, 2023.

Matt Trerotola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Ben Berry, Chief Financial Officer, will represent the company in a presentation scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast and replay of the Company’s presentation will be available on Enovis’ website at www.enovis.com.

ABOUT ENOVIS

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

Contact:

Kyle

Vice President, Investor Relations

Enovis Corporation

+1-917-734-7450

investorrelations@enovis.com

***

Source: Enovis Corporation