ePac Flexible Packaging Announces Expansion into Vancouver, Canada

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Austin, Texas, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

ePac Flexible Packaging is pleased to announce expansion into the Canadian market with its first manufacturing plant in Vancouver. The company is ready to begin order taking immediately, with fulfillment done by one of ePac’s six US locations currently in operation until the plant is open in late 2019.

Established in 2016, ePac is the market leader in short and medium run-length, quick turn pouches and roll stock for brands of all sizes. The rapidly growing company is the first North American based flexible packaging company built entirely on emerging digital printing technology, the HP Indigo 20000.

ePac Vancouver is a partnership between ePac Holdings and Smartpak Holdings, Ltd, and will serve the Canadian market with a focus on the western Canadian provinces.  

According to George Boustani, Managing Partner of ePac Vancouver: “I’m excited to bring ePac’s unique business model to Vancouver. Small and medium-sized businesses, in particular, will benefit from having a local supplier to work with as an option to traditional and overseas packaging suppliers. With our digital platform, ePac customers launch new products faster, run more promotions, and order to demand, thereby reducing inventory and obsolescence”.

According to Virag Patel, COO for ePac, “We’re delighted to add ePac Vancouver to our rapidly growing business. This will bring the number of announced ePac locations to 17 slated to open between this year and next in various sites in the US,  the United Kingdom, and now Canada.”

In line with the global movement toward sustainability, ePac is a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition and offers recyclable film. Digital printing is far more eco-friendly than conventional printing processes since waste and process steps are eliminated and energy consumption is reduced. Additionally, brands have the ability to order to demand so less flexible packaging is kept in inventory and ultimately discarded.

ePac is a full-service flexible packaging provider, with pre-press, digital printing that produces true high definition graphics quality, lamination, and pouch making all performed at ePac sites across the US.

To learn more about ePac, visit ePacFlexibles.com.

CONTACT: Carl Joachim
ePac Flexible Packaging
+1-561-573-7992
[email protected]

George Boustani
ePac Vancouver
+1-778-389-0899
[email protected]
