ePac Flexible Packaging Expands European Presence To Austria

All digital company to add its 4th sales and manufacturing site in Europe

WOLVERHAMPTON, United Kingdom, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePac Holdings Europe is proud to announce that the company is expanding its European operations into Austria to serve local and regional businesses. Building on the current locations in Silverstone (England) and Lyon (France), ePac Innsbruck (Austria), will be located in Landeck (Tyrol) and will serve Austria, Switzerland, and Germany. Orders can be placed effective immediately, and will be fulflled by ePac Silverstone or Lyon until the production facility in Austria is completed.

Christian Bischofberger, John Peat and Nick Monk become the Managing Partners for ePac Innsbruck. Christian will lead the operation and is a proven specialist in the printing and packaging industry with more than 20 years of experience. He will be supported by John and Nick (Managing Partners of ePac UK Silverstone), who have already gained a lot of experience with the ePac business model through the successful establishment and operation in Silverstone.

Christian Bischofberger explains: “I look forward to introducing the ePac model in Austria and the surrounding region, and to work with companies of all sizes that need great packaging to grow. As with the thousands of ePac customers around the world, ePac Innsbruck’s customers will also beneft from the short delivery times and very much appreciate small order quantities.”

Nick Monk added: “The Austrian market for fexible packaging – actually the whole of Europe – is ready for a change. We look forward to working with brands to see how we can help them go to market faster, and at the same time order according to their needs to reduce inventory and cost.”

ePac’s all digital platform, built around the HP Indigo 25000 Digital Press, is more environmentally friendly than traditional printing methods since it produces less carbon emissions, uses less energy and generates less waste. ePac also offers sustainable flm options and helps create a circular economy.

ePac also offers connected packaging to all of its customers through breakthrough technology called ePacConnect. Tailored to the needs of small and medium sized brands, ePacConnect enables all brands the ability to connect directly with consumers, and is a tiered offering starting with a no-cost entry level product that can scale as needs grow.

About ePac Flexible Packaging:

The company, founded in 2016, has set itself the task of giving locally based companies the opportunity to assert themselves against big brands with high-quality packaging. ePac has over 20 manufacturing plants across the globe, serving predominantly small and medium-sized food manufacturers, and brands in the Lawn & Garden and Health & Beauty markets.

Contacts:

Maria Lyri; ePac Holdings Europe; [email protected]

Christian Bischofberger; ePac Innsbruck; [email protected]