Skullerz Eye Protection Lineup AEGIR & OSMIN Glasses Pictured

St Paul, MN, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ergodyne, known for its superior-quality safety gear, today announced the in-stock availability of its AEGIR Blade-Style and OSMIN OTG (Over-the-Glasses) Safety Glasses under the Skullerz brand. The latest additions to the series are designed with advanced Fog-Off+ technology that significantly improves anti-fog and anti-scratch performance.

Fog-Off+ technology delivers 30% improved anti-fog performance and superior anti-scratch properties compared to standard Fog-Off, ensuring clear sight and longevity through harsh use.

“Exceeding safety standards like ANSI Z87.1 is fundamental for us, but we go beyond that,” said Tim Gallant, Product Director, Ergodyne. “We deliver on the needs of real users, the workers, to ensure our designs fit well, function perfectly, and offer a dash of style for the after-work softball game.”

With OSMIN, prescription lens wearers have another choice within the Skullerz line, while AEGIR arrives on trend with 80s and 90s inspired flare, combining safety and style seamlessly.

Ergodyne’s innovative bend-to-fit and pivoting adjustable temples, coupled with lightweight, wrap-around frames, ensure a comfortable fit. This practical design is based on feedback straight from the worksite, continuing Ergodyne’s deep commitment to learning about and responding to the needs of workers.

“Skullerz Safety Glasses and Goggles aren’t just built tough—they’re built smart,” said Tom Votel, President/CEO of Ergodyne. “That means clear vision, a comfortable fit, and durability that withstands the realities of the worksite.”

For comprehensive resources on the AEGIR and OSMIN Safety Glasses with Fog-Off+ technology, including product info, videos, and educational resources, visit the launch page here.

To learn more, email support@ergodyne.com or call 800-225-8238 // (651) 642-9889.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW’D™ Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

Attachment

Skullerz Eye Protection Lineup

CONTACT: Ergodyne 8002258238 tenaciousnation@ergodyne.com