Norcross, GA, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare, National Auto Care (NAC), and GWC Warranty brands, has announced that Erika Ahern Curran has joined the company as Chief Legal Officer.

Curran has nearly 25 years of experience in Automotive Finance & Insurance and Property & Casualty. She brings a depth of industry knowledge and a strategic perspective to meet the legal, compliance, and risk management needs of a high-growth organization in a rapidly changing market.

“Erika is a proven leader who brings a tremendous amount of experience and who will make an immediate impact on our organization,” said Tony Wanderon, CEO of APCO Holdings. “I truly believe that our leadership team is the strongest and most experienced in the industry. We are excited to show our valued clients and the industry the Power of One,” he continued.

Most recently, Curran served as Chief Counsel for Assurant’s Global Auto Business Unit. Previously, she served as the General Counsel for a division of CNA Insurance and before that spent 12 years serving in a variety of legal, claims, and business roles at Allstate. Curran began her career as a trial attorney in Chicago where she litigated over a dozen jury trials. She is a member of the Bar in New York, Illinois, and Arizona. Curran holds a J.D. from Southern Illinois University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts from Siena College.

“It is extremely exciting to join an organization with so much momentum. I am honored to help build on the legacy of success and create significant growth for many years to come,” said Curran. “I look forward to working as part of this dynamic team.”

For more information, please visit www.apcoholdings.com.

About APCO Holdings, LLC Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers’ needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, National Auto Care, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. For more information, please visit www.apcoholdings.com.

CONTACT: Jennifer Haddow APCO Holdings, LLC. 770-356-5374 jhaddow@apcoholdings.com