eSilicon Announces Availability of 7nm High-Bandwidth Interconnect (HBI+) PHY for Die-to-Die Interconnects

The PHY supports 2.5D applications such as silicon interposers and silicon bridges for system-on-chip (SoC) to chiplets and SoC partitioning

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eSilicon, a leading provider of FinFET ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions, announced today its 7nm high-bandwidth interconnect (HBI™)+ physical interface (PHY) IP is available to be licensed for inclusion in customer designs. This special-purpose hard IP block delivers a high-bandwidth, low-power and low-latency wide-parallel, clock-forwarded PHY interface for 2.5D applications including system-on-chip (SoC) to chiplets and SoC partitioning for complex subsystems. Silicon interposer and silicon bridge technologies are supported.

eSilicon’s HBI+ PHY delivers a data rate of up to 4.0Gbps per pin. Flexible configurations include up to 80 receive and 80 transmit connections per channel and up to 24 channels per PHY with one redundant lane per channel to improve production yields. The part also supports built-in self-test (BIST), internal loopback and external PHY-to-PHY link tests. Standards supported include IEEE 1149.1 (JTAG) and 1149.6 (AC JTAG) boundary scan.

“eSilicon has a rich history of developing high-performance, high-bandwidth interconnect IP, from long-reach SerDes to die-to-die interconnect,” said Hugh Durdan, vice president, strategy and products at eSilicon. “This new HBI+ PHY will help to enable a growing chiplet ecosystem that is supported by many new and innovative technologies.”

The prior version of this PHY (HBI, 2.5 Gbps per pin) was used successfully on a customer ASIC at 14nm. eSilicon is currently in design with a major customer ASIC in 7nm using the HBI+ PHY.

To learn more about eSilicon’s 7nm and 5nm HBI+ PHY capabilities, you can visit its HBI web page or contact your eSilicon sales representative directly or via [email protected].

About eSilicon
eSilicon provides complex FinFET ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions. Our ASIC-proven, differentiating IP includes highly configurable 7nm 56G/112G SerDes plus networking-optimized 16/14/7nm FinFET IP platforms featuring HBM2 PHY, TCAM, specialized memory compilers and I/O libraries. Our neuASIC platform provides AI-specific IP and a modular design methodology to create adaptable, highly efficient AI ASICs. eSilicon serves the high-bandwidth networking, high-performance computing, AI and 5G infrastructure markets. www.esilicon.com

Collaborate. Differentiate. Win.™

eSilicon is a registered trademark, and the eSilicon logo, neuASIC, HBI and “Collaborate. Differentiate. Win.” are trademarks, of eSilicon Corporation. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:  
Sally Slemons Nanette Collins
eSilicon Corporation Public Relations for eSilicon
[email protected] [email protected]
