SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTC Pink: ETCC) (“ETC”) announces the final acceptance by the U.S. Air Force of a suite of four Research Altitude Chambers delivered to the 711th Human Performance Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, OH, USA.
 
Valued at over $38 million, the suite of research altitude chambers allows maximum flexibility in the configuration of unique test scenarios under a wide range of environmental conditions. Three of the four chambers are “man-rated” allowing human occupancy for future initiatives. The fourth chamber can be utilized for equipment and various research testing scenarios.
 
ETC’s suite of chambers will support activities for the U.S. Government’s aeromedical research mission, which include:

  • Human performance assessment in moderate and high altitude conditions;
  • Aircrew equipment development, qualification and Man Rating;
  • Operationally focused aeromedical research;
  • Non-medical engineering test work for aircraft/weapons programs.

Among other things, the final contract resolution incorporated into the contract the technical provisions of an engineering change proposal that made minor modifications to the device specification to conform it to the as-delivered suite of Research Altitude Chambers, provided for the U.S. Air Force’s final acceptance, resulted in an addition to the contract base price of approximately two percent (2%), and resolved all potential claims regarding contract changes and program delay.

States Robert L. Laurent, Jr., President and CEO, “We are pleased to complete this program and in the years to come look forward to working to support the research altitude chambers and the Government’s important mission for our military personnel.”

About ETC:
ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions.  Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies.  ETC’s unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition.  ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA.  For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

Forward-looking Statements:
This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances.  Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “future”, “predict”, “potential”, “intend”, or “continue”, and similar expressions.  We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance.  Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements.  We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

   
Contact: Mark Prudenti, CFO
Phone: 215-355-9100 x1531
E-mail: [email protected]

 

