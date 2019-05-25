Europeans vote on Sunday in an election expected to further dent traditional pro-EU parties and bolster the nationalist fringe in the European Parliament, putting a potential brake on collective action in economic and foreign policy.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Seven up: Contest to replace May as British prime minister gets crowded - May 25, 2019
- Europeans vote, with EU future in balance - May 25, 2019
- Subpoenas for Trump financial records on hold pending appeal: court filing - May 25, 2019