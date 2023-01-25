Events DC seeks partner for the District’s newest entertainment hub in Southeast DC

Washington, DC, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Events DC today announced its search for a naming rights partner for the District’s Entertainment & Sports Arena, located in Southeast DC’s Congress Heights neighborhood. Events DC aims to partner with a corporation interested in being front and center in the evolution and revitalization of the historic St. Elizabeths campus in Ward 8.

“The Entertainment & Sports Arena is a centerpiece for the revitalization of the historic Congress Heights neighborhood,” said Angie M. Gates, president and CEO of Events DC. “As we search for a naming rights partner for the arena, we are seeking a corporation to join us in playing a pivotal role in this evolution of Southeast DC, while sustaining the legacy and providing meaningful support to the continued growth of our thriving and vibrant community.”

Entertainment & Sports Arena is the state-of-the-art home to the WNBA Washington Mystics and Capital City Go-Go of the NBA G League. Featuring 80,000 square feet of arena space and 4,200 seats, the venue’s flexible layouts, modern design, intimate seating and transit accessibility have made it a popular destination for a wide range of sporting and cultural events since it’s inception. Opened in 2018, Entertainment & Sports Arena hosts events including the Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Championship, All Elite Wrestling, USA Men’s and Women’s Basketball international qualifying games, Beltway Battles professional boxing and world-class concerts featuring Mary J. Blige, Wale, Thievery Corporation, UB40 and much more.

Naming rights at Entertainment & Sports Arena include a broad portfolio of benefits for the partner corporation, including brand inclusion in the name and logo of the venue, the opportunity to integrate their brand image into the design of the arena, hospitality access and digital and social media impact, among other elements. External signage and throughout the venue, as well as media coverage, will promote the partner locally, nationally and internationally through venue association on an ongoing basis.

“This is a high-profile opportunity for a company committed to DC to be authentically engaged in Ward 8,” said Ralph Morton, senior vice president and managing director of Events DC’s Sports and Entertainment Division. “We are focused on building a mutually beneficial partnership with a sponsor to achieve their business objectives, while being a catalyst for growth and a source of pride in the community.”

To facilitate the naming rights partner search, Events DC is partnering with Oak View Group (OVG) a global sports and entertainment company that manages, operates, consults and provides hospitality services for over 300 venues on four different continents. OVG oversees the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, Moody Center in Austin, TX and Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, CA, among others.

Events DC encourages business leaders interested in exploring the naming rights opportunity to visit eventsdc.com/esapartners to learn more and start the conversation.

About Events DC:

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation’s capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District’s hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in direct economic impact and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC) — and on our new hub for live and on-demand event programming on GATHER by Events DC at www.gatherbyeventsdc.com.

