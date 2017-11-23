Every DJI Mavic Pro Drone Black Friday Deal of 2017 Compared by Topic Reviews

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Analysts at Topic Reviews have been monitoring the price of DJI drones throughout Black Friday. These are the top rated discounts on the Mavic Pro for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017:

  • Save $150 on the DJI Mavic Pro Drone at the DJI Store Black Friday Sale (Fly More Combo & Alpine White edition also on sale)
     
  • DJI Mavic Pro Drone on sale at Amazon (Prime delivery)
     
  • DJI Mavic Pro Bundle with Shoulder Bag, Props, Car Charger and 2 Extra Batteries on sale – Amazon (bestselling bundle deal)

Manufactured by DJI and released in 2016, the Mavic Pro is a portable and inteliigent quadcopter that shoots 4K video and has up to 27 minutes of flight time. The Mavic Pro fits snugly into a backpack and has an intuitive controller that integrates with smartphone displays. The Mavic Pro Platinum was released in 2017 and features improved flight time as well as a quieter motor. The DJI Black Friday Sale starts Wednesday November 22 at the DJI Online Store.

E-commerce specialists at Topic Reviews compare discounts from the most popular retailers to find the best value Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Black Friday is the most popular day of the year for online deals with total sales this year expected to break consumer spending records. Deloitte are forecasting Black Friday 2017 sales week figures to be up 3.6% on last year whilst total sales season figures between November and January are forecasted to reach the $1 trillion mark for the first time.

Whilst historically Black Friday has involved lengthy queues and chaotic scenes at retail stores, the transition to online deals has eased the pressure on brick and mortar sales. Estimates from the NRF Survey indicate that over half (52%) of Black Friday shoppers went online in 2016, highlighting the growing importance of e-commerce in driving Black Friday sales.

Black Friday sales week kicks off on November 20th and runs through the Thanksgiving weekend, ending shortly after Cyber Monday.

About Topic Reviews: Topic Reviews are a team of tech journalists that compare discounts available on gadgets and homeware throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Topic Reviews participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

