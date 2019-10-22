Exclusive: U.S. states plan Google antitrust meeting next month in Colorado – sources

U.S. state attorneys general probing Alphabet’s Google plan to meet next month in Colorado to discuss a probe into whether the search giant’s business practices break antitrust law, according to three sources knowledgeable about the meeting.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Explainer: EU set to approve Brexit extension, but what will it look like? - October 22, 2019
- U.S. diplomat testifies Trump tied Ukraine aid to politically motivated probes - October 22, 2019
- Trump speaks with Canadian PM Trudeau, congratulates him on election win - October 22, 2019