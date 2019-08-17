Exclusive: U.S. to extend Huawei’s partial reprieve on supply curbs – sources

The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to extend a reprieve given to Huawei Technologies that permits the Chinese firm to buy supplies from U.S. companies so that it can service existing customers, sources familiar with the situation said.
Previous: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS EVH, OMCL, RBGLY, TWOU INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
Related Articles
Exclusive: U.S. set to give Huawei another 90 days to buy from American suppliers – sources
16 mins ago
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS EVH, OMCL, RBGLY, TWOU INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
2 hours ago