“Exploring The Block,” a “New To The Street” TV Show Announces Upcoming Show Times and Taping Commencements

NEW YORK, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media Works Broadcasting announces new televised interviews on “Exploring The Block,” a “New To The Street” TV show.

ZEBI completed filming an interview with its CEO and co-founder, Sudheer Kuppam, and set to broadcast on May 26, 2019, on the “Innovators” TV show, 4 KRON TV- San Francisco’s Morning Business TV News (KRON). Moreover, the other full broadcast on Kuppam’s interview is set to air on Fox Business Network (FBN) on May 28, 2019, at 10:30 pm.

“Zebi is thrilled to showcase its blockchain products, developed for a variety of businesses across different market sectors. We completed another interview at the NASDAQ MarketSite, which will be airing later this month,” said Sudheer Kuppam, Co-founder and CEO of Zebi.

Currently, Zebi remains in developmental talks with the FMW business development team for business opportunities utilizing blockchain products in the fitness and banking industries.

On May 13, 2019, XYO’s Co-founders Scott Scheper and Markus Levin filmed their first interview in their televised series explaining how they are changing the world one “Sentinel” at a time. This interview will air within 3-weeks on KRON TV, and then on FBN, the date and time to be determined.

No Limit Coin (Symbol: NLC2), a sports betting cryptocurrency, commenced filming on the show with its CEO, Mr. Rafael Groswirt. This interview broadcasts on the “Innovators Channel,” 4 KRON TV on May 26, 2018, and on Fox Business Network as a nationwide broadcast.

CEO and Founder, Rafael Groswirt, states, “We are happy to discuss our cryptocurrency story with the viewing public. As more people start to use cryptocurrencies, more areas of the economy adopt it for use. I see cryptocurrencies, including NLC2 as the perfect partner to fiat currencies, not a replacement. As such, the efficiencies of Cryptos can only help business, individuals, and banks.”

Bitior Cybercurrency Exchange founder and CEO, Sergey Nikitin, kicked off his televised series on “Exploring The Block” TV. Mr. Nikitin interview focuses on the business of Bitior’s exchange and its advantages to trading cryptocurrencies on Bitior. Bitior’s interviewed show to be broadcast over the next 30 days on KRON and FBN.

A further interview, with Apollo Foundation’s AJ Morra, which filmed on May 9, 2019, explained “sharding’s” – the revolutionary breakthrough in Apollo Foundations’ blockchain (Symbol: APL). Sharding splits the blockchain into segments, which positively effects on the volume of transactions, download speed, blockchain speed, and overall stability of the ecosystem.

BlockQuake’s May 9, 2019 filmed interview to broadcast on May 25, 2019, as a “New To The Street” sponsored program on Bloomberg. Interview highlights and discusses Antonio’s and other team members’ APL’s exciting developments in their overseas launch.

Monday, May 20, 2019, “New To The Street” welcomes CEO 1rstcoin, LLC (Symbol: FST), who films his first introductory interview for an extended special series on his company. Peter Sommer states, “I’m totally satisfied to be able to present our company in these series on ‘Exploring the Block.’ 1irstcoin LLC will receive now the necessary attention due to its unique business model.”

Peter Sommer’s interview about 1rstcoin airs within 30 days on all “Exploring The Block” TV networks.

Stephen Simon wishes to thank all parties that attended the last “New To The Street / Exploring The Block” Business Day and Networking Luncheon. The monthly lunch and networking event held in New York City remains open to all interested parties. These events are HD taped and marketed for six months on all social media channels.

About Zebi

Zebi, founded in 2015 by Silicon Valley veterans, created a globally innovative big data platform with unique Blockchain and encryption technologies for tamper-proof and hacker-proof systems with an audit trail. Zebi’s blockchain products – Zebi Asset Chain (Land Registry), Zebi AI Chain (Hospitality & Police) and Zebi Edu Chain (Education) are in commercial deployment while Zebi Tele Chain (Telecommunications), Zebi Fin Chain (Stock Trading) and Zebi Log Chain (Logistics) are in pilot mode. Zebi serves its customers from offices in India, Singapore, UAE, and the USA. India’s “big” data generation is increasing exponentially, expecting to reach 3 Zebibytes per year (Zebibyte = 1024^7 bytes) by 2020, driven by the continued growth of internet usage, social networks, the proliferation of smartphones, as well as the digital initiatives and structural reforms undertaken by the government. At the same time, incidents of data crimes such as data hacks, data leaks, data tampering, identity thefts are on the rise, which are costing Indian organizations and consumers more than $30 billion annually; learn more at https://www.zebi.io/index.html#about-us.

About XYO Network

XYO Network, currently under development, wants to create a vast, geospatial blockchain-powered location to provide accurate, certainty-driven location data on everything from cars to smartphones. The XYO Network builds upon an existing infrastructure of over 1,000,000 devices circulating in the world, distributed through their consumer-facing findable business. XY’s Bluetooth and GPS devices allow everyday consumers to place physical tracking beacons on the things they want to keep track of (such as keys, luggage, bikes, and even pets). By combining location beacons with IoT and mobile devices, the XYO Network ecosystem plans to deliver the verified coordinates and data needed to execute smart contracts, run smart cities, foster financial transactions, and power a legion of location-centric applications. For more information, please visit https://xyo.network/.

About NoLimitCoin, LLC.



NoLimitCoin (Symbol: NLC2) is the exclusively listed Cryptocurrency used to power its No Limit Fantasy Sports Platforms. NoLimitCoin is listed on multiple exchanges including the US based Bittrex, has super-fast and near instant transaction times and ultra-low transaction fees. NLC2 is a “Proof of Stake” (POS) coin which pays out 4% per year in extra coins for staking and holding the coins and providing a processing node that takes less than 5% of the cpu speed of a regular pc in the local wallet. POS coins are immuned from 51% attacks and no POS chain has ever been breached. Recently, NLC2 superased 500 worldwide processing nodes, a massive amount even by large cap coin standards. Such a large network makes it ultra secure and virtually indestructible. NLC2 allows for the lowest rake fees of any fantasy sports platform and has players from over 50 countries.This application of cryptocurrencies will revolutionize the fantasy sports industry by enabling NLC2 to provide instant, secure and cheap method to deposit and withdraw fund and reward from player accounts, https://nolimitfantasysports.com. The recent US Supreme Court decision to allow States to operate online sports betting, has expanded the market NLC2 can operate in by many billions of dollars. NLC2 is actively developing games to enter such markets across now more than 40 states that have initiated legislation to legalize online sports betting. NLC2 is also powering other gaming platforms, including online poker and other future platforms that will adopt NLC2 as the premier online gaming coin.

About Bitior Cryptocurrency Exchange

Founded in 2019, Silicon Beach-based Bitior was designed as a next-generation cryptocurrency hub to provide users with a wide range of cryptocurrency trading and exchange services on a single, integrated, and user-friendly platform. Bitior has been built from the ground up with the user in mind and provides best-in-class features and services with basic and advanced trading tools, multiple payment options, a wide range of trading pairs, an intuitive interface, and more – all in one application. The Bitior team believes that most of the world’s assets, such as company stocks and even real estate, will be tokenized in the nearest future. With Bitior, users will be able to buy and trade crypto or fiat currencies, commodities, company stocks and bonds, and derivatives in one place. They will also be able to quickly transfer these assets or make payments to other users at no cost, https://bitior.com/

About Apollo

Apollo (Symbol: APL) is an all-in-one currency offering its users endless possibilities that go beyond making secure payments for goods and services. Apollo is a universal currency that can be tailored to use in almost every sector of life and business. From the creation of token shares for corporations to the founding and management of highly secured decentralized organizations, the full potential of blockchain technology will be pushed to its limits within Apollo. Unlike an ICO, Apollo is not simply an ERC20 token that was printed instantly. Apollo is its own cryptocurrency with many usable features and many new features being developed. This event was not set up with the goal of raising money for a project that had not been started. The only goal of the coin distribution event was to distribute Apollo into as many hands as possible, as quickly as possible, https://apollocurrency.com/en/

About 1irstcoin, LLC

1irstcoin LLC (Symbol: FST) operates one of the fastest, safest and most innovative trading sites for cryptocurrencies in the world. They also operate the connected financial instruments as a licensed financial service provider. It has long stopped being a secret Blockchain, with its diverse applications, and is about to change the global interaction sustainably; and already changed it in many areas. With a potential trading volume of over 1.2 million trades per second, our trading platform is one of the world’s leading providers. Security and fair pricing are our references, https://1irstcoin.com/contact/?lang=en.

About FMW Media Works Corp (FMW)

FMW, a global media production company, creates content and holds a license on two current TV business show brands, “New To The Street” and “Exploring The Block.” Starting in 2009 with the launch of the “New To The Street“ TV business show, FMW added “Exploring The Block” in March 2018 to serve the interests of the “BlockChain” cybercurrency communities. FMW broadcasts on FOX Business Network TV across the US and Canada, and to 47 million subscribers in Latin America. FMW partners exclusively with Cumulis Media for podcasts on the OG Network and digital marketing to their over 800 U.S. Radio Stations Viewers see both shows from Korean Broadcasting Stations and digital influencers and syndicates in South Korea, Latin America, and Australia. www.newtothestreet.com and www.exploringtheblock.com.

