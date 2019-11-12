Breaking News
Home / Top News / FDS Introduces New Comprehensive Medical Billing Solution, Provides New Revenue Opportunities for Community Pharmacies

FDS Introduces New Comprehensive Medical Billing Solution, Provides New Revenue Opportunities for Community Pharmacies

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

FDS MedBill optimizes reimbursements for all medical and patient care services

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FDS, Inc., the leading provider of population health and financial analytics for community pharmacies, recently announced the launch of FDS MedBill, an affordable and comprehensive medical billing solution. FDS MedBill opens a new revenue stream for independent pharmacies. It enables and optimizes reimbursements for any medical services they provide, including durable medical equipment, supplies, diabetes management, diagnostic testing, and more.

FDS MedBill simplifies the complex process often associated with claims paid under medical benefits. It also provides seamless management of billing for Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and private insurers. FDS MedBill offers electronic eligibility verification, ensuring that their patients have insurance coverage before services are rendered. The solution also tracks refills and rentals, as well as secondary and held claims. To make implementation as easy as possible, it also integrates directly with the leading pharmacy management systems.

FDS MedBill allows pharmacists to bill for all types of patient care services, including but not limited to:

  • Flu shots and other immunizations
  • Supplies and medical equipment
  • Oral anti-cancer, immunosuppressive, and respiratory drugs
  • Diabetes self-management training
  • Diabetes prevention programs
  • Transitional care management
  • Biometric screening
  • Smoking cessation
  • Medical nutrition therapy
  • Diagnostic testing, including UTI, influenza, and strep

“Offering and being properly compensated for Medical Services is an important element in the playbook as Pharmacies transition their business model to become a New Era Pharmacy.” said FDS CEO Adam McMullin.  “As pharmacies make this transition, some pharmacies are now seeing 20 – 25% of their revenue coming from sources other than traditional dispensing and they are becoming closer to their customers.  It’s not easy to identify the right services, add those services, and manage the billing and reimbursement steps while also providing the care patients deserve. FDS MedBill empowers community pharmacies to do just that.”

“The future of pharmacy goes beyond filling and billing,” said McMullin. “We want to help community pharmacies get paid for every service they offer their patients.”

In the 2019 NCPA Digest, NCPA CEO B. Douglas Hoey addresses why changing the pharmacy payment model is vitally important: “Pharmacists must be recognized for the services they provide to help lower health care costs and improve quality of care,” he said. Hoey believes the payment model should and will evolve from an overly complicated one that hinders value-based compensation to a simple, fair model that facilitates (and compensates for) value-based care.

“Independent pharmacies are at the forefront of this evolution,” adds Hoey, “adapting and thriving under the new model by improving the health of their patients and the communities they serve.”

Read the latest press release from NCPA regarding the 2019 digest release

Read the latest press release on FDS eCare capabilities

Learn more about FDS MedBill

About FDS, Inc.

FDS strengthens the health of pharmacies and their patients. We empower community pharmacies to build the clinically-focused New Era Pharmacy, enabling their business to thrive now and successfully transition to a provider of community and population health through data, insights, purpose-built technology solutions, and clinical services enablement. More about FDS at fdsrx.com.

CONTACT: Kendall Hatch 
978-457-5336
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.