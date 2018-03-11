Fierce fighting in Syria’s Ghouta as Assad presses assault

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Syrian army and rebel groups engaged in fierce battles early on Sunday on a critical front in eastern Ghouta where government advances have in effect splintered the insurgent enclave into three, a war monitor said.
