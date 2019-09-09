Breaking News
First Advantage Enhances Leading Continuous Screening Solution with ClearForce Workforce Assurance Platform

Partnership delivers an improved platform that makes post-hire screening and investigation easier and more effiicient

ATLANTA, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Advantage, a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions, announced today that it will begin delivering enhanced continuous screening solutions on a new platform powered in partnership with ClearForce, a leading provider of workforce assurance technology.

As continuous screening allows companies to better protect their brands, workplaces and customer relationships from risk, this relationship with ClearForce provides users an ­­­­­­­operationally enhanced delivery platform which protects employee privacy, can execute customized policies and will help with legal compliance for internal investigative and personnel decision-making processes.

“We are changing the game when it comes to managing employee risk,” said Ranjeev Teelock, First Advantage SVP of Industry Solutions. “First Advantage customers who’ve loved our continuous screening products will now benefit from a streamlined platform with an easier-to-navigate interface.”

For more than 15 years, First Advantage has been in the business of pre-employment background screening, and that business has evolved to now include post-hire solutions including continuous screening. Continuous screening solutions include: First Advantage HEAL™ for the healthcare industry, Driving Records Watch and Criminal Records Watch.

Continuous screening solutions provide an alert to the employer/user when a current employee or contractor has a reportable event, giving employers the opportunity to respond more quickly. The integration with ClearForce will feed those same alerts into an easy-to-use automated management platform.

“Early discovery of employee risk enables organizations to take preemptive actions to solve issues before they escalate,” said Tom Miller, CEO of ClearForce. “The First Advantage monitoring solution enhanced by ClearForce delivers an unparalleled level of security and compliance by ensuring a consistent, fair and equitable process.”

For more information about the company’s background check services, visit https://fadv.com

ABOUT FIRST ADVANTAGE
First Advantage delivers comprehensive background check and drug screening solutions and insights that enable employers and housing providers to make confident choices, reduce risk, and maintain compliance. With offices in 26 locations and a staff of 4,000+ employees, First Advantage leverages leading technology and the industry’s largest global capabilities to complete background checks in 200+ countries and territories. For more detailed information on First Advantage products and services, visit fadv.com.

ABOUT CLEARFORCE
ClearForce’s mission is to create a safe and secure work environment for organizations in the public and private sector. Leveraging their expertise in risk management, analytics and compliance, ClearForce helps companies reduce risk and protect themselves against legal action by deploying a configurable, role-based, 24/7 workplace assurance program that combines real-time criminal activity alerts and high-risk behaviors outside of the office with compliant adjudication. ClearForce is headquartered in Vienna, VA. For more information visit www.clearforce.com.

CONTACT: First Advantage Media Contact:
Elisabeth Warrick
First Advantage
678-710-7298
[email protected]

ClearForce Media Contact:
Victoria Shockley
919-780-9727
[email protected]
