CHAMPAIGN, Ill. and OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Busey Corporation (“Busey”) (NASDAQ:BUSE), the holding company for Busey Bank, and Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Corporation (“M&M”), the holding company for Merchants and Manufacturers Bank (“M&M Bank”), today jointly announced that the election deadline for M&M shareholders of record to make merger consideration elections in connection with the previously announced merger between Busey and M&M is 5:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, on March 29, 2024. M&M shareholders may elect to receive either $117.74 in cash, 5.7294 shares of Busey common stock, or mixed consideration of $34.55 in cash and 4.0481 shares of Busey common stock, in exchange for each share of M&M common stock owned, subject to adjustment and proration as provided in the merger agreement.

M&M shareholders who need a duplicate copy of the election form and letter of transmittal and supplemental instructions, or who have questions about making an election prior to the election deadline, may contact Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the merger, at (866) 357-9438 or (781) 896-1483.

Busey Corporate Profile

As of December 31, 2023, First Busey Corporation (Nasdaq: BUSE) was a $12.28 billion financial holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

Busey Bank, a wholly-owned bank subsidiary of First Busey Corporation, had total assets of $12.25 billion as of December 31, 2023, and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois. Busey Bank currently has 46 banking centers serving Illinois, eight banking centers serving Missouri, three banking centers serving southwest Florida, and one banking center in Indianapolis, Indiana. More information about Busey Bank can be found at busey.com.

Through Busey’s Wealth Management division, the Company provides a full range of asset management, investment, brokerage, fiduciary, philanthropic advisory, tax preparation, and farm management services to individuals, businesses, and foundations. Assets under care totaled $12.14 billion as of December 31, 2023. More information about Busey’s Wealth Management services can be found at busey.com/wealth-management.

Busey Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, FirsTech, Inc. (“FirsTech”), specializes in the evolving financial technology needs of small and medium-sized businesses, highly regulated enterprise industries, and financial institutions. FirsTech provides comprehensive and innovative payment technology solutions including online, mobile, and voice-recognition bill payments; money and data movement; merchant services; direct debit services; lockbox remittance processing for payments made by mail; and walk-in payments at retail agents. Additionally, FirsTech simplifies client workflows through integrations enabling support with billing, reconciliation, bill reminders, and treasury services. More information about FirsTech can be found at firstechpayments.com.

Busey Bank is honored to be named among America’s Best Banks by Forbes magazine for the second consecutive year. Ranked 26th overall in 2023, compared to 52nd in 2022, Busey was once again the top-ranked bank headquartered in Illinois. Busey is humbled to be named among the 2023 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, the 2023 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions and Investments, the 2023 Best Places to Work in Illinois by Daily Herald Business Ledger, and the 2023 Best Companies to Work For in Florida by Florida Trend magazine. We are honored to be consistently recognized nationally and locally for our engaged culture of integrity and commitment to community development.

For more information about us, visit busey.com.

About Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Corporation

M&M is the holding company for M&M Bank, a privately held, locally owned and operated bank established in 1969 – currently with five branch locations in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). M&M Bank focuses on serving privately held manufacturers and distributors and select service businesses, particularly in the Greater Chicago area. M&M Bank provides a range of financial services and has developed a unique Life Equity Loan® program.