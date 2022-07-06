Flock Safety Strengthens Leadership Team With New Chief Financial Officer James LaCamp, Formerly SVP Finance at Coupa

Atlanta, GA, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flock Safety, the public safety operating system aiming to eliminate crime within an ethical framework, announces the addition of the company’s first Chief Financial Officer (CFO), James LaCamp. LaCamp spent the last four years at Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in business spend management, most recently as SVP Finance, where he helped build a world-class finance organization and drove over 10 acquisitions.

LaCamp’s appointment as CFO follows a series of executive hiring announcements at Flock Safety, including that of COO Elan Greenberg, formerly General Manager at DoorDash, General Counsel Mark Smith, most recently General Counsel of Crunchyroll, and independent Board Director Julie Herendeen, formerly Chief Marketing Officer at PagerDuty.

“James’ experience building sustainable, revenue-generating growth companies and developing the financial strategy necessary to bring a private company into the public market will augment the strong leadership team we already have in place at Flock Safety,” said Garrett Langley, Founder and CEO of Flock Safety. “This leadership team will empower the now-500+ Flock employees across the country to build an enduring company that eliminates crime.”

At Coupa, James put in place a financial strategy that helped the company raise more than $2 billion in capital, successfully close 10+ acquisitions, and launch a $50 million venture investment arm. He was involved throughout the financial strategy and operations, including M&A diligence and integration, internal controls, FP&A, investor relations, financial reporting, and sales operations.

Prior to Coupa, James was a Partner at Deloitte and the U.S. Technology Industry Software Leader for Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he served early-stage startups to Fortune 50 technology companies. While at Deloitte, he served on the team that took Coupa public through an IPO.

James is a member of the board of directors and Audit Committee Chairman of Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) and sits on the board of directors of non-profit Silicon Valley Creates.

“Flock Safety not only has a massive market opportunity and exceptional year-over-year growth, but a powerful vision of using technology to build a better world,” said LaCamp. “Flock Safety’s commitment to the mission is evident throughout their product design, market approach, and business strategy, and that ultimately drew me to the company.”

Flock Safety currently partners with over 2,000 cities across the country, providing a suite of crime-solving products that provide the evidence for law enforcement to solve 600-700 crimes per day, approaching 3% of reported crime in the U.S.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is a public safety operating system that helps communities and law enforcement in thousands of cities work together to eliminate crime, protect privacy, and mitigate bias. We build devices that capture objective evidence and use machine learning to detect and deliver unbiased investigative leads to law enforcement. Law enforcement agencies report 600-700 crimes per day solved with Flock Safety technology, approaching 3% of all reported crime in America. Flock Safety communities have reported crime reductions of up to 70 percent.

