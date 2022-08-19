Florida Athletics Partners With CAMPUS for Fan Engagement & NIL Solutions

Tebow-founded start-up uses blockchain technology to ‘upgrade fandom’ and help athletes earn NIL income

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The University of Florida Athletics Department announced today an “all-in” partnership with CAMPUS to elevate its fan experience and provide NIL solutions for student-athletes. CAMPUS, co-founded by Gators legend Tim Tebow, provides a turnkey NIL solution for athletic departments and student-athletes that upgrades fandom by creating new VIP experiences for fans.

“We believe this will be a game-changer for our football program to lead the nation in the NIL resources available to our student-athletes,” said Florida head football coach Billy Napier. “I’m calling for all Gators fans to join CAMPUS and support our student-athletes, which will be critical as we strive to return our program to its championship tradition.”

CAMPUS provides media, marketing, e-commerce and tech services to universities and athletes to sell Tokens (NFTs) featuring the school and/or athlete, which “unlock” special access to digital or real-life experiences that appeal to fans. Limited-edition CAMPUS Tokens featuring individual Florida student-athletes and groups of student-athletes will be released at CAMPUS.io throughout the upcoming football season. Each Token comes with exclusive ownership benefits and can even be re-sold on CAMPUS’ marketplace, providing additional opportunities for the athlete to earn NIL income.

“CAMPUS is an outstanding solution for our athletic department to set the standard in NFTs and NIL support for student-athletes,” said Florida director of athletics Scott Stricklin. “Giving our fans the best experience is essential and CAMPUS’s approach and technology give us new and exciting ways to engage Gator Nation.”

To start, fans can visit CAMPUS.io to register for a CAMPUS account. New student-athlete Tokens will “drop” each week throughout the season but each has a limited scarcity, meaning fans will need to visit CAMPUS.io consistently and act quickly to get the Tokens they want for their Program. As a fan, you can add Tokens to Build Your Program and move up CAMPUS Leaderboards which also helps Florida build its programs to move up in national rankings. Partnering with CAMPUS gives both current and potential student-athletes another compelling reason why Florida is an attractive choice for their college experience. Each time a Token featuring a student-athlete is sold, that student-athlete receives an instant royalty payment.

“Just how new tech led to a better gameday experience at The Swamp and new tech led to better behind-the-scenes content on social media, the new tech we’re using will lead to better access and more memorable moments for fans,” said CAMPUS co-Founder and CEO Christine Menedis. “We’re empowering everyone involved. CAMPUS gives fans an opportunity to directly impact their team’s roster in a way never before possible.”

“I’m so pumped for how my alma mater is going to benefit from CAMPUS,” said Tebow. “Gator Nation is going to love collecting these Tokens and receiving all the benefits they unlock.”

