Flywire and Mastercard Team Up to Simplify Cross-Border Tuition Payments

New promotion offers relief on tuition costs for students originating from six Middle East and African countries

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flywire, a vertical payments company, is partnering with Mastercard to provide students with discounted foreign exchange rates on cross-border tuition payments made with Mastercard. The offer is available during the 2020 Fall term to international students originating from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Kenya and Ghana attending any school around the world that offers Flywire as a preferred payment method for international tuition. Students will be able to make their international tuition payments in their local currencies using Mastercard credit or debit cards as the lowest cost card payment option with Flywire.

Flywire is the payment provider of choice for students and education institutions around the world. Its solution enables schools to offer international students a highly-tailored, convenient and secure online payment experience – customized by country, and currency – while also accelerating funds flow, easing reconciliation and streamlining operational expenses. Flywire also offers multilingual customer service to assist students and their families 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with multiple channels of communication.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership with Flywire. This initiative will allow millions of parents and students to pay their fees securely, seamlessly and at the most competitive rate. We are committed to continuously evolve the digital payment infrastructure to further support the students’ educational journey,” said Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Digital Payments & Labs, Middle East and Africa – Mastercard.

“Our client schools and their student families around the world trust Mastercard for convenient and secure payments,” said Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire. “We’re pleased to continue to partner with Mastercard on special offerings like this one to ensure a seamless digital payment experience while passing on valuable savings to reduce the cost of international education.”

About Flywire
Flywire is a high-growth vertical payments company trusted by organizations around the world to deliver on their customers’ most important moments. Unlike other payment companies, Flywire is proven to solve vertical-specific payment and receivables problems for organizations that deliver high-value services. Whether in education, healthcare, travel or technology, Flywire has vertical-specific insight and technology that allows organizations to optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

To date Flywire has processed over $16 billion in total payments volume for over 2,000 clients around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, USA and has offices around the world. For more information, visit www.flywire.com.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com
Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

