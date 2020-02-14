Breaking News
Home / Top News / Forbes® Names First Hawaiian Bank Among America’s Best Banks

Forbes® Names First Hawaiian Bank Among America’s Best Banks

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

First Hawaiian Bank is Hawaii’s Top Ranked Bank

HONOLULU, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”), a bank holding company, announces that its affiliate, First Hawaiian Bank, is the top-ranked Hawaii bank on the Forbes magazine 2020 Best Banks in America list. First Hawaiian Bank is the only Hawaii Bank to be ranked in the top 20—coming in as the 18th best bank in the nation.

“First Hawaiian is proud to be recognized among the nation’s top 20 largest banks in terms of profitability, efficiency, credit quality and growth,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This achievement is particularly satisfying as it follows an exciting year that culminated in our successful transition to becoming a fully independent bank. Our success continues to be through our dedicated teams building relationships with our customers, our legacy of supporting the communities that we serve and our strategic focus dedicated to delivering value to our customers and shareholders while being a company our team is proud to be a part of.”

Forbes magazine annually ranks the 100 largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts on total assets, return on tangible common equity, non-performing assets/total assets, common equity tier 1 ratio, efficiency ratio and operating revenue growth. For more information regarding the Forbes America’s Best Banks list, visit https://www.forbes.com/americas-best-banks/#5ed7f383606e

First Hawaiian, Inc. 
First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama, CFA
(808) 525-6268
[email protected]		 Media Contact:
Susan Kam
(808) 525-6254
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.