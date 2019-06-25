Forbes ranks LHC Group among “America’s Best-in-State” employers for 2019

LAFAYETTE, La., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LHC Group has been named to the inaugural Forbes list of “America’s Best-in-State Employers 2019” – ranking No. 4 on the list of employers from the state of Louisiana. The list is based on an independent survey conducted by Forbes and partner market research company Statista.

According to Forbes, the survey was conducted from October 2018 to February 2019 and included approximately 80,000 part- and full-time workers at companies with at least 500 employees in their U.S. operations. Forbes and Statista partnered in this initiative “to pinpoint the organizations liked best by employees in our first-ever ranking of America’s best employers by state.”

Evaluation was based on two main criteria:

Direct score: Willingness to recommend one’s own employer – employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

Employees were also asked about topics such as working conditions, salary, potential for development, and company image.

“It’s an extraordinary honor to be recognized as an employer of choice by respected organizations like Forbes and Statista,” said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO. “Our company was founded upon and remains motivated by a special set of core cultural concepts that resonate throughout our organization. The same principles, tenants, culture, and focus on families and communities that helped position LHC Group as a Forbes 2019 Best-in-State Employer in Louisiana can be found at each and every one of our 750-plus locations across the country.”

Founded in Louisiana in 1994, Lafayette-based LHC Group is a leading national provider of in-home healthcare services providing quality care in 35 states and the District of Columbia. As the joint venture partner of choice for 350 hospitals across the United States, LHC Group and its partners deliver a level of in-home healthcare service that is recognized industry-wide for consistent quality.

LHC Group’s employees help patients regain strength and independence, attain the quality of life they deserve, offer valuable guidance and support, and provide the educational tools and resources patients and families need to make an informed decision on care for themselves or a loved one.

To learn more about the Forbes rankings, please visit the America’s Best Employers By State web page.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. LHC Group’s services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company’s 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 350 leading hospitals around the country. In 2019, the company was named to the inaugural Forbes list of “America’s Best-in-State Employers.”

Contacts:

Media Relations

Benny Ross

337.706.3551

[email protected]