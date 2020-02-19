Foreign visitors to Japan fall for fourth straight month in January

The number of foreign visitors to Japan fell for the fourth straight month in January as the impact of a South Korean boycott continued to weigh, with further, sharper falls expected ahead as the coronavirus keeps away Chinese travelers.
