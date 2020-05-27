ForgeRock supports Telkomsel to secure its customer identities and power digital ecosystem ambitions

ForgeRock selected by Indonesia’s leading mobile operator to centralise and streamline identity management ahead of major Cloud migration

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ForgeRock® , the leading provider in digital identity, has been awarded a contract to deploy the ForgeRock Identity Platform™ for Telkomsel, in a major push by the leading mobile network operator to improve its digital readiness. The deal will see ForgeRock deliver an automated identity lifecycle to support Telkomsel’s consumer base across web, mobile, and multiple applications.

Recognising that its customers were quickly moving towards digital services and demanding more seamless experiences, Telkomsel sought an identity management system that would underpin its digital transformation ambitions and modernise its MyTelkomsel app. The solution had to scale to 200 million identities, process seven thousand transactions per second, and handle the lifecycle of customer identities across multiple markets.

ForgeRock was chosen due to its flexibility to work in hybrid environments. The plan for Telkomsel is to migrate entirely to a cloud-based infrastructure. The ForgeRock platform provides consumer identity and access management and orchestration for key online channels and manages millions of identities for Telkomsel which resulted in dramatic improvements in deployment efficiency.

Telkomsel CIO Pak Bharat Alva, said: “Our partnership with ForgeRock is one of the building blocks to digital transformation initiatives for Telkomsel. The large scale and quick time to market requirements being one of the main reasons for Telkomsel to partner with ForgeRock.”

Telkomsel’s implementation of ForgeRock to centralise identity management across its network is powering Telkomsel’s creation of a new digital ecosystem of mobile, web and third-party applications, providing customers with a rich and seamless experience. The solution now enables customers to conveniently use the same identity across applications and devices including the MyTelkomsel app and online portal and, by performing identity and access actions themselves, Telkomsel’s IT administrators are freed up for other projects.

“ForgeRock’s focus on customer success and involvement throughout the project duration is highly appreciated by Telkomsel and is one of the key reasons for successful implementation of the CIAM platform,” said Pak Rudy Jayadi, Telkomsel VP IT Digital Enablement. This implementation will enable Telkomsel to deliver more innovations to delight our customers’ experience in digital services.

David Hope, SVP of APJ at ForgeRock, said: “Telkomsel’s commitment to digital transformation is a true mark of its leadership position and has been the driving reason behind its growth. We’re excited to further accelerate and future proof Telkomsel’s digital footprint through rethinking identity management for their millions of customers. ForgeRock’s Identity Platform will enable Telkomsel to expand its mobile app ecosystem, adopt DevOps, and look to Cloud solutions, all while creating a pleasant experience for customers through self service capabilities.”

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, the leader in digital identity, delivers modern and comprehensive Identity and Access Management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than a thousand global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is privately held, and headquartered in SanFrancisco, California, with offices around the world. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

Facebook ForgeRock |Twitter @ForgeRock | LinkedIn ForgeRock |

Media Contact:

Dave De Jear

ForgeRock Communications

[email protected]