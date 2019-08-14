Former CEO of Virgin Entertainment Group Glen Ward Named as Chief Operating Officer of Gojoy

Breaking News
Ward to focus on driving the company’s strong growth agenda

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gojoy, the online marketplace offering users hourly cash rewards through its digital asset Joy Coin, announced today that Glen Ward has been named Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Ward joins Gojoy as its gross sales have more than doubled over the last month.

Ward will partner with and support Global CEO, Steven Lin, and be responsible for developing Gojoy’s global retail strategy, as well as drive the company’s incredible growth with a focus on strategy, process, and people. Additionally, he will oversee the company’s US operational and administrative functions, while coordinating Gojoy’s China operations.

Ward brings over three decades of international management experience, working with high-growth companies in China, U.S. and UK. Ward is recognized as a multifaceted leader and for implementing the strategic direction of the Virgin Megastore retail operations and expanding the Virgin brand throughout North America.

CEO Steven Lin added, “[o]ur entrepreneurial and transformational journey calls for complementary leadership in retail and operations. Glen’s strong retail background and track record of success in scaling organizations, will enable us to accelerate our next phase of growth, innovation, and operational excellence. He is a great addition to our executive team and Gojoy globally.”

Commenting on his appointment, Ward stated “I relish the challenge of building the world’s most rewarding online shopping community. By offering the best value and perpetually sharing savings with our customers and business partners, we will shake up the world, and slay a few giants along the way.”

Gojoy is the world’s first blockchain-powered social commerce business. Through the simple act of shopping on Gojoy, every shopper earns Joy Coins for each purchase they make. Coin holders receive hourly rewards which can be used to shop on Gojoy and enjoy the growing success of the Company.

Gojoy’s innovative social e-commerce model has earned global attention as it plans further expansion across lower tier Chinese cities. Non-US users may download Gojoy on WeChat or visit the mobile browser to begin shopping and earning cash rewards. Follow Gojoy on Twitter for the latest updates @ShopGojoy.

About Gojoy:
Gojoy is the only marketplace where every vendor and shopper share in rewards generated from each purchase, on the hour, every hour. Using blockchain technology, Gojoy created Joy Coin, a digital asset earned by shoppers with each purchase, which can be used to make purchases on Gojoy or redeemed as cash. Launched in December 2018, Gojoy has consistently tripled its membership each month with over $8 million in rewards distributed to its users. For more information visit: https://gojoy.com/en/.

