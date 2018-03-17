Former FBI No.2 McCabe fired; says Trump administration targeted him

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired the FBI’s former No. 2 official Andrew McCabe on Friday, prompting McCabe to say he was targeted for being a witness into whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct the probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
