France’s Macron says no formal mandate from G7 on Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had not been given a formal mandate from G7 leaders to pass messages to Iran, but that he would continue to hold talks with Tehran in the coming weeks to defuse tensions.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Sink or Swim? UK’s Johnson takes G7 ocean dip - August 25, 2019
- Beneath show of bonhomie, rifts emerge between Trump and Western allies at G7 summit - August 25, 2019
- Italy warns G7 against protectionism, worried by U.S. tariff threat - August 25, 2019