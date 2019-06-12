FTI Consulting Expands Forensic Investigations and Financial Consulting Services in Spain with the Appointment of Four Senior Experts

David Aliaga Joins as Senior Managing Director, Juan Manuel Siles and Oscar Hernández as Senior Directors and Vera Gorshkova as Director

MADRID, Spain, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc . (NYSE:FCN) today announced the appointment of four senior experts in its Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment in Spain. All will be based in Madrid.

David Aliaga has joined as a Senior Managing Director, Juan Manuel Siles and Oscar Hernández have joined as Senior Directors, and Vera Gorshkova has joined as a Director.

All four bring a depth and breadth of specialist expertise in damages valuations, fraud, financial disputes, corruption investigations and compliance audits. Their arrival further strengthens the firm’s internationally recognised, multi-disciplinary forensic investigations and financial consultancy services for the business and legal community in the region.

Sergio Velez , a Senior Managing Director and Head of FTI Consulting Spain, said, “We are delighted to welcome David, Juan, Oscar and Vera to our team. Their outstanding reputation and track record of developing and leading financial investigations make them the ideal people to further grow our Forensic & Litigation Consulting practice across Spain. The growth of our Madrid office over the past three years is a testament to the trust our clients place in us.”

Mr Aliaga joins from the independent advisory firm Accuracy, and he previously worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He has over 19 years of experience in dispute analysis and forensic investigation, business recovery and restructuring services. He has an extensive experience in litigation and arbitration support and damages calculations assignments across Spain, Europe and Latin America.

Mr Siles joins FTI Consulting from Accuracy and specialises in providing support and advice to clients in transactions, carve outs, strategic decision making, disputes and fraud investigations. He has experience in the quantification of damages and the analysis of disputes from economic and financial positions. Mr Siles has been involved in cases covering a variety of situations and industrial sectors, particularly in oil and gas.

Mr Hernández joins FTI Consulting from Deloitte and has extensive experience in international arbitration, fraud, investigations and litigation risk advisory. He has also worked in similar roles at KPMG, and before that was the head of the auditing team at Horwath International. Mr Hernández is a certified auditor, internal auditor, anti-money laundering specialist, and a certified fraud examiner.

Ms Gorshkova has worked for both KPMG and, most recently, Accuracy, in their financial investigations’ teams. She has a proven record in preparing financial due diligence and expert witness reports across a range of industries, including telecoms, construction and hospitality.

José Piñeiro , a Senior Managing Director and Head of the Forensic & Litigation Consulting practice in Spain, said, “We continue to see demand for our services, and these appointments will enable us to reinforce our market-leading position. Their arrivals add significant new capabilities to our team, and their experience will be of immense value to our clients.”

Kevin Hewitt , Chairman of FTI Consulting’s EMEA region, added, “FTI Consulting has a strong and diversified range of services in Spain. We are delighted to appoint such experienced experts to help our clients effectively navigate the increasingly challenging and complex regulatory, financial and legal environment across EMEA, and I look forward to working with them all.”

