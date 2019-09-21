Fund managers gird for long trade war after FedEx slide

A profit warning and muted outlook from package delivery company FedEx Corp is prompting some high-profile fund managers to prepare for the trade war between the United States and China to last longer than many had originally anticipated.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Facebook suspends tens of thousands of apps in response to Cambridge Analytica row - September 20, 2019
- U.S. says it will help El Salvador handle more asylum seekers - September 20, 2019
- In Nevada desert, Area 51 raid lures festive UFO hunters; three arrested - September 20, 2019