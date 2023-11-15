WYOMISSING, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (“GLPI”) (NASDAQ: GLPI) today announced the pricing of a public offering of $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750% Senior Notes Due 2033 (the “Notes”), to be issued by its operating partnership, GLP Capital, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), and GLP Financing II, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Operating Partnership (together with the Operating Partnership, the “Issuers”). The Notes priced at 98.196% of par value, with a coupon of 6.750% and will mature on December 1, 2033. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Issuers, guaranteed by GLPI.

The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition, development and improvement of properties, the repayment of indebtedness, capital expenditures and other general business purposes.

The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2023, subject to certain closing conditions.

The offering will be made under an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. The preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Fifth Third Securities, Inc., Truist Securities, Inc., M&T Securities, Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Capital One Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, final prospectus supplement (when available) and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the Notes may be obtained by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC by calling 1-800-645-3751, Citizens JMP Securities, LLC by calling 1-617-725-5500, Fifth Third Securities, Inc. by calling 1-866-531-5353 or Truist Securities, Inc. by calling 1-800-685-4786.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any offer or sale will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to these securities.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties, and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

