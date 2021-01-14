Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Gear4 Introduces Protective Cases for the All-New Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra

Gear4 Introduces Protective Cases for the All-New Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Havana

The Gear4 Havana case incorporates D3O into the top, bottom, and corners – the most critical areas – to protect against drops and impact forces

The Gear4 Havana case incorporates D3O into the top, bottom, and corners – the most critical areas – to protect against drops and impact forces

Crystal Palace

The Gear4 Crystal Palace case provides perfectly clear impact protection so the device can make its own impact

The Gear4 Crystal Palace case provides perfectly clear impact protection so the device can make its own impact

Copenhagen

The Copenhagen case is Gear4’s most environmentally sustainable case to reduce the use of fossil-based resources

The Copenhagen case is Gear4’s most environmentally sustainable case to reduce the use of fossil-based resources

Denali

With the Gear4 Denali case, users receive uncompromising impact protection in a case that is slim and lightweight

With the Gear4 Denali case, users receive uncompromising impact protection in a case that is slim and lightweight

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gear4®, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company, today announced four new protective cases for the Samsung Galaxy® S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The lineup includes the all-new Copenhagen, the first Gear4 case manufactured with D3O® Bio, newly developed by D3O and constructed with 52% renewal plant-based material1 with no compromise on impact protection2, furthering Gear4’s commitment to more sustainable products. The new lineup also includes the completely transparent Crystal Palace, the slim and lightweight Havana, and Denali, designed for extreme impact protection.

“Gear4 cases are scientifically engineered with D3O technology to provide superior impact protection while remaining slim, lightweight, and stylish,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of marketing for ZAGG Brands. “They can handle whatever life throws at your smartphone. The Copenhagen case features D3O Bio, our most environmentally friendly case design ever, and allows consumers to more confidently contribute toward an ecologically sustainable future.”

The Gear4 case lineup for the Samsung Galaxy S21 range of smartphones includes:

  • Havana ($29.99) – slim and lightweight with a smoke finish, the Havana case incorporates D3O into the top, bottom, and corners – the most critical areas – to protect against drops from up to 10ft/3m3. Containing RepelFlex™, an antimicrobial coating with properties built in that protect the case coating by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against the degradation from microorganisms, Havana is the perfect introduction into the Gear4 range.
  • Crystal Palace ($39.99) – the trend is undeniable; consumers increasingly want to show off their designer devices, but not at the risk of having no protection. The Crystal Palace case provides perfectly clear impact protection from drops up to 13ft/4m3 so the device can make its impact. Crystal Palace also features the same RepelFlex antimicrobial coating with properties built in to protect your case coating4.
  • Copenhagen ($39.99) – Gear4’s most environmentally sustainable case to reduce the use of fossil-based resources, Copenhagen protects devices from drops up to 13ft/4m3 and contains an antimicrobial agent with properties built in to protect the case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against the degradation from microorganisms.
  • Denali ($49.99) – powerful protection doesn’t need to be bulky. With Denali, users receive uncompromising impact protection from drops up to 16ft/5m3 in a case that is slim and lightweight. Denali also contains RepelFlex antimicrobial coating with properties built in to protect your case coating4.

Availability:
The Gear4 cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra are available now on Gear4.com and at Verizon and T-Mobile stores nationwide with a limited lifetime warranty5.

For the latest updates about all new Gear4 products, upcoming events and promotions, follow Gear4 on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

1Plant based materials are preferable to petroleum in generating bio-plastics because plants grow at a faster rate than they are used
2Source: Beta Analytic Testing Laboratory; Certificate Number 461938573774114026; Nov. 12, 2020
3Based on ZAGG Brands internal testing
4Contains RepelFlex, an antimicrobial coating with properties built in to protect the case coating by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against the degradation from microorganisms
5Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions

Gear4 is a registered trademark of ZAGG Inc. D3O is a registered trademark of Design Blue Limited. Samsung Galaxy is a trademark of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. RepelFlex is a trademark of NBD Nanotechnologies, Inc. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About Gear4:
Founded in 2006, Gear4 partnered with D3O in 2015 to create world-leading impact protection products for consumer electronics. Established in over 40 countries, Gear4 has a proven track record of creating world-leading products that have satisfied millions of consumers worldwide. Working to the impeccable standards of British engineering and innovation, Gear4 pride themselves on constantly delivering unique, well-designed products that protect your most precious devices. Gear4 products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Target. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.Gear4.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.   

About ZAGG Brands:        
ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com.

Media Contact:
ZAGG Brands
Jeff DuBois
801-506-7336
[email protected]  

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e20e4c07-afc8-404f-8937-7f3929db122c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa6c83fa-b224-47dc-a4f5-3eb708ea855c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/709a6a27-2a04-427c-a2a1-c60dfc01222c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d91a27c6-6c2f-4648-914a-7ce99122f635

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.