Genasys™, Inc. Well-Positioned to Support Member Nations to Fulfill EU Public Warning System Directive

Unified Genasys Critical Communications Platform Provides Complete EU Directive Solution

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), a global provider of critical communications solutions, today announced that presentations of the Company’s technologically-advanced public warning system are being well-received by EU member nations evaluating solutions that fully comply with the European Electronic Communications Code EU Directive (Article 110).

The directive requires all EU member nations implement a public warning system that delivers geo-located emergency communications through mobile telecom networks that enable reverse 112 capabilities. The deadline for compliance is June 2022.

“The European Union recognizes the increasing importance of critical communications systems to keep citizens, visitors and tourists safe during emergency situations,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys, Inc. “Genasys provides the unique combination of technologies and expertise that best address the EU directive.”

Genasys’ National Emergency Warning System (NEWS) can be deployed directly on multiple mobile carrier networks across location-based SMS and Cell Broadcasting channels to send emergency communications, alerts and notifications to anyone, anywhere with no opt-in.

Messages are managed and delivered through the Genasys cloud-based command console or mobile app. Dynamic maps, traffic information, weather forecasts, and sensors for earthquakes, flooding, landslides, fires and other IoT capabilities are integrated into the app command console. The powerful geo-location capabilities of NEWS enable emergency management officials to send hyper-specific alerts to populations in different areas.

Based on the network of mobile carriers, NEWS sends thousands of alerts per second nation-wide, regionally or locally. By targeting only crisis-affected populations, NEWS delivers urgent, location-specific information to save lives. NEWS also monitors the number of people moving in and out of an at-risk area to more effectively scale an emergency response.

NEWS – Reach, Reliability, Speed and Open Interoperability

Reach Everyone

Deliver urgent and life-saving communications to everyone who needs it

Location-based SMS and Cell Broadcasting channels include everyone in a crisis-affected area

No opt-in, app download or device configuration required to receive alerts

Tourists and visitors also receive alerts and notifications

Maximum performance and prioritization of emergency traffic to prevent system overloads and delays

Multi-Channel Reliability

The more channels used the more likely everyone will receive the critical information

Digital channels: SMS, text, email, in-app messaging, social media

Other channels: CAP, radio, TV

Audible channels: recorded voice calls, LRAD ® speaker arrays

speaker arrays Accessible for people with disabilities

Total Control & Speed

Manage messages and campaigns from a cloud-based command center or mobile app

Monitor population density and movements in real time

Track delivered alerts and notifications pending

National, regional or local system control

Open Interoperability

Deploy directly in multiple carrier networks

Support for CAP, WMS, SMPP, SNMP, SMTP and other protocols

Integrate across multiple communication channels, emergency agencies and data sources

Integrate with proprietary solutions through open APIs

Visit Genasys NEWS for more information about systems and the EU directive.

