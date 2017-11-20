Breaking News
Home / Top News / Geotech Joins Forces with Microdrones® to Bring Drones to Surveyors and Construction Pros in Greece

Geotech Joins Forces with Microdrones® to Bring Drones to Surveyors and Construction Pros in Greece

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 9 mins ago

Athens, Greece, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Microdrones is pleased to announce that Geotech, a leading geospatial equipment provider in Greece, has signed on as a Microdrones unmanned aerial systems dealer. The company will now offer Microdrones mdMapper packages to customers who will use them to improve their efficiency, accuracy, safety, and cost savings for applications involved in surveying, mapping, construction, mining, precision agriculture, and inspection.

“We are very excited about this partnership,” said Vaios Balis, Geotech co-founder. “Christophe Liapakis and I started Geotech in 1991 and we’ve succeeded for more than 25 years because we are truly focused on our customers. We choose to offer products that will serve our customers well and we support our clients before, during, and after a sale. Microdrones systems fit into this mission well. They are professional, reliable tools for our clients that produce great results. There are so many possibilities for ways these systems could benefit our users.”

Since last November when Microdrones became Trimble’s preferred provider of quadcopter UAS, Microdrones’ geospatial distribution network has been spreading throughout the United States and across the globe. Microdrones is best known for their mdMapper and mdTector packages, complete UAV solutions that include aircraft, sensors, and software – everything companies need for aerial mapping.

The mdMapper line-up currently includes the following solutions: 

  • mdMapper200 – Compact, complete, and competitively priced, mdMapper200 is great for companies seeking the easiest possible drone to transport or a smaller drone to add to their fleet.
  • mdMapper1000- Extra-long flight times and resistance to harsh environmental conditions make this complete mapping system excellent for applications like surveying, mapping, inspection, and construction.
  • mdMapper1000DG – The benefits of mdMapper1000 and the power of direct georeferencing (DG) combine to produce the best possible accuracy and time savings with few or no ground control points. Superior to RTK and PPK, DG enables accurate, efficient corridor mapping.
  • Last month, Microdrones also launched its new mdTector1000CH4 system for methane gas inspection: https://www.microdrones.com/en/mdsolutions/mdtector1000ch4/

Users can also increase the functionality of their systems by purchasing accessory kits. Some of the available options include inspection, multispectral, thermal, and soon fully-integrated LiDAR packages.

“Geotech has an outstanding team and anyone interested in getting started with UAVs would be fortunate to work with them,” said Audrey Pann, Microdrones Sales Manager for Europe. “We’re honored to be working with such a pleasant and professional group of experts.”

To learn more about Geotech, visit: http://www.geotech.gr/index.php/proionta/aerial-map.html

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98608ee5-19b2-40cc-ac1d-a64fa3afb5a7

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12000fce-0e02-4e06-b429-64199a4ce9b3

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f765aa8-f7bb-43f2-a17d-576518987cf2

CONTACT: Mike Dziok
Microdrones
1-866-874-3566
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.