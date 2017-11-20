Geotech Joins Forces with Microdrones® to Bring Drones to Surveyors and Construction Pros in Greece

Athens, Greece, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Microdrones is pleased to announce that Geotech, a leading geospatial equipment provider in Greece, has signed on as a Microdrones unmanned aerial systems dealer. The company will now offer Microdrones mdMapper packages to customers who will use them to improve their efficiency, accuracy, safety, and cost savings for applications involved in surveying, mapping, construction, mining, precision agriculture, and inspection.

“We are very excited about this partnership,” said Vaios Balis, Geotech co-founder. “Christophe Liapakis and I started Geotech in 1991 and we’ve succeeded for more than 25 years because we are truly focused on our customers. We choose to offer products that will serve our customers well and we support our clients before, during, and after a sale. Microdrones systems fit into this mission well. They are professional, reliable tools for our clients that produce great results. There are so many possibilities for ways these systems could benefit our users.”

Since last November when Microdrones became Trimble’s preferred provider of quadcopter UAS, Microdrones’ geospatial distribution network has been spreading throughout the United States and across the globe. Microdrones is best known for their mdMapper and mdTector packages, complete UAV solutions that include aircraft, sensors, and software – everything companies need for aerial mapping.

The mdMapper line-up currently includes the following solutions:

mdMapper200 – Compact, complete, and competitively priced, mdMapper200 is great for companies seeking the easiest possible drone to transport or a smaller drone to add to their fleet.

mdMapper1000- Extra-long flight times and resistance to harsh environmental conditions make this complete mapping system excellent for applications like surveying, mapping, inspection, and construction.

mdMapper1000DG – The benefits of mdMapper1000 and the power of direct georeferencing (DG) combine to produce the best possible accuracy and time savings with few or no ground control points. Superior to RTK and PPK, DG enables accurate, efficient corridor mapping.

Last month, Microdrones also launched its new mdTector1000CH4 system for methane gas inspection: https://www.microdrones.com/en/mdsolutions/mdtector1000ch4/

Users can also increase the functionality of their systems by purchasing accessory kits. Some of the available options include inspection, multispectral, thermal, and soon fully-integrated LiDAR packages.

“Geotech has an outstanding team and anyone interested in getting started with UAVs would be fortunate to work with them,” said Audrey Pann, Microdrones Sales Manager for Europe. “We’re honored to be working with such a pleasant and professional group of experts.”

To learn more about Geotech, visit: http://www.geotech.gr/index.php/proionta/aerial-map.html

