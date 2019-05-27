Global Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Market Will Reach USD 3,626 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global computer aided manufacturing (CAM) market was around USD 2,222 million in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 3,626 million by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 7.24% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Market by Component (Solutions and Services) and by Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automobile, Shipbuilding, Machine Tool, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025’’. According to the report, the global computer aided manufacturing (CAM) market was around USD 2,222 million in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately USD 3,626 million by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 7.24% between 2019 and 2025.

Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software uses computer-controlled machinery to program various manufacturing processes. CAM assists designers, architects, and engineers to design and manufacture objects for all operations of a manufacturing plant. This process includes planning, management, transportation, and storage, specifically by using computer numerical control (CNC) machining. This software uses computer applications to express a manufacturing plan for computer-aided design (CAD) model preparation, tooling design, NC programming, machine tool simulation, or post-processing, and coordinate measuring machine (CMM) programming. The plan is then executed in a production environment, such as CNC machining, direct numerical control (DNC), tool management, or CMM execution. The growing need for high efficiency, better accuracy, and increased consistency in the manufacturing process of various parts has augmented the demand for computer-aided manufacturing software significantly.

Browse through 29 Tables & 17 Figures spread over 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Market Size, Share 2018: Industry Type, Solutions, Segments, Applications, Analysis and Forecast to 2025”.

Request Free Sample Report of Global Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Market Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/computer-aided-manufacturing-market

Furthermore, the growing demand for computer-aided manufacturing software in aerospace and automobiles sectors is also expected to propel the global computer aided manufacturing (CAM) market in the future. This software can easily produce efficient tool paths, better surface finish, and optimized tool axis tilts for higher feed rates, ideal cutting depth, and better tool life. However, the lack of versatility of CAM-enabled machines and the shortage of skilled operators and programmers may hinder the global computer aided manufacturing (CAM) market development.

The global computer aided manufacturing (CAM) market is categorized based on component and application. By component, the market is divided into solutions and services. The solution segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018. By application, the global computer aided manufacturing (CAM) market is categorized into aerospace and defense, automobile, shipbuilding, machine tool, and others. The machine tool segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018.

Download Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/computer-aided-manufacturing-market

By geography, North America was the leading region in terms of revenue for global computer aided manufacturing (CAM) market in 2018. This regional growth was due to the early adoption of advanced technology in the manufacturing process. The U.S is the leading country in the North American market. The region has endorsed some of the most advanced technologies in manufacturing units and provides wide-scale adoption rate. The increasing demand for computer-aided manufacturing in automotive and aerospace industries and rising adoption of cloud technology are expected to contribute to this regional market over the forecast time period.

Europe was another leading region in the global computer aided manufacturing (CAM) market in 2018, owing to the growing need for high efficiency, better accuracy, and increased consistency in the manufacturing process of various parts has augmented the demand for computer-aided manufacturing software significantly in numerous sectors, such as aerospace, automobiles, etc. Some leading market players are focusing on the development of advanced CAM software, which is expected to support plugin types and standalone for Windows and Mac operating systems to address various end-user requirements.

Browse the full “Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Market by Component (Solutions and Services) and by Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automobile, Shipbuilding, Machine Tool, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/computer-aided-manufacturing-market

The Asia Pacific computer aided manufacturing (CAM) market is likely to emerge as the fastest growing region over the analysis time period, which is mainly driven by growing industrialization and increasing use of CAM software in packaging machinery. Developing countries like China and India are leading this regional market. Furthermore, increasing IoT penetration in the manufacturing sector, rising implementation of Industry 4.0, growing CAM software demand for advanced industrial manufacturing systems are also responsible for the Asia Pacific computer aided manufacturing (CAM) market development.

Latin American and the Middle Eastern and African regions are expected to witness considerable market growth, owing to the declining prices of computers and improving processing power of CAM. Technological advancements have broadened the scope of CAM operations significantly. The areas of applications span from stamping, milling, drilling, and grinding to producing electronic components, consumer electronics, molded plastics, and a host of other products.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/computer-aided-manufacturing-market

Some prominent players operating in the global computer aided manufacturing (CAM) market are Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, SolidCAM, Mastercam, EdgeCAM, GRZ Software, BobCAD-CAM, ZWCAD Software, Cimatron Group, Camnetics, MecSoft Corporation, and Siemens PLM Software.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/4153

This report segments the global computer aided manufacturing (CAM) market into:

Global Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Market: Component Analysis

Solutions

Services

Global Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Market: Application Analysis

Aerospace and Defense

Automobile

Shipbuilding

Machine Tool

Others

Global Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

Parking Reservation System Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/parking-reservation-system-market

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Fleet Management Platform Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/automated-guided-vehicle-fleet-management-platform-market

Award Management Software Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/award-management-software-market

Healthcare Augmented & Virtual Reality Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/healthcare-augmented-virtual-reality-market

Content Management Software Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/content-management-software-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Blog: http://zmrindustryjournal.us | http://zmrresearchnews.us | http://zmrmarketjournal.com | http://zmrindustrynews.us | http://zmrnewsmagazine.com | https://zmrnewsblog.com | http://zmrmarketresearch.com | http://zmrindustryanalysis.com

Contact Us:

Joel John

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com