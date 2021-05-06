Global fire-rated doors market size to bolster at 6.1% CAGR through 2027

The business intelligence report on ‘Global Fire-rated Doors Market’ is intended to enlighten the readers about the vital aspects of this industry space, thereby enabling them to make profitable investment decisions.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Credible estimates cite that global fire-rated doors market valuation accounted for USD 42.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to record a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% to amass USD 67.8 billion by the year 2027. The lucrative growth is attributed to swift urbanization and industrialization, along with rising home and infrastructure remodeling activities across the globe.

According to U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs, 68% of global population is speculated to live in urban areas by the year 2050, with China recording addition of 255 million urban residents, 416 million in India, and 189 million in Nigeria.

As per the report, worldwide fire-rated doors market is scrutinized with respect to mechanism, material, and end-users. It further provides insights about the production and consumption graph, while elaborating on the industry share held by each segment and their contribution towards the market remuneration. Moreover, information about the regional marketplaces, alongside vendors operating in different geographies, with their business profile and product portfolio, and expansion strategies undertaken by them are entailed in the study document.

For the unversed, fire-rated doors are known to avert the spread of fire and minimize smoke dispersion across various compartments of the building, thereby providing safe escape route. Emphasis on ensuring the safety of dwellers and reducing producing property damage, in consort with surge in construction of residential as well as non-residential structures inline with fire safety measures are stimulating worldwide fire-rated doors market outlook.

On the contrary, unstable raw material prices, alongside high cost of predictive maintenance of automatic doorways are acting as major restraints in the industry scenario.

Market segmentation:

Based on mechanism, global fire-rated doors industry is classified into sliding fire doors, folding doors, swinging fire doors, and others. Speaking of material used, the marketplace is categorized into glass, metal, and wood among others. While, various end-users are non-residential, and residential.

Regional outlook:

Expert analysts claim that Europe spearheaded the global fire-rated door market expansion in the past year, owing to stringent building safety regulations, and public awareness regarding the same.

Parallelly, Asia Pacific industry share is slated to grow momentously over 2020-2027, on account of improved cognizance about safety standards in the region, in tandem with willingness of builders to follow guidelines and adopt precautionary measures.

Global Fire-rated Door Market by Mechanism Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Folding Doors

Swinging Fire Doors

Sliding Fire Doors

Others

Global Fire-rated Door Market by Material Ambit (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Metal

Wood

Glass

Others

Global Fire-rated Door Market End-user Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Residential

Non-residential

Global Fire-rated Door Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

Canada

U.S.

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

RoLA

Europe

U.K.

Spain

Germany

Italy

France

Asia Pacific

Australia

India

Japan

China

RoW

Global Fire-rated Door Market Competitive Hierarchy (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Sanwa Holdings Corporation

Nabtesco Corporation

MANUSA GEST S.L.

Lindner Group KG

JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Griffon Corporation

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

GEZE GmbH

Assa Abloy AB

Agta Record Ltd.

